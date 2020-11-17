Report: Lions' Matthew Stafford Likely to Start in Week 11 Despite Thumb Injury

Duane Burleson/Associated Press

Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford suffered a partially torn ligament in his right thumb during Sunday's 30-27 win over the Washington Football Team, per Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network, though the injury may not cost him any game time.

Per that report, the Lions will "take the week to see how he throws the ball. But Stafford is tough as they come, and the expectation is he starts Sunday against the Carolina Panthers."

"I did get some X-rays after the game and they were negative. No fractures or breaks in there," Stafford said on his weekly television appearance on Detroit's Fox 2, per Michael Rothstein of ESPN. "A couple, I'm sure, tests throughout the week but, you know, I'm going to do everything I can to be out there. I'm going to do what I can. So I like my chances."

This isn't the first setback for the 32-year-old in recent years, as he missed time last year with a non-displaced fracture in his spine.

When healthy, Stafford is the face of the Lions. He threw for more than 4,000 yards seven years in a row from 2011 through 2017 and has completed 63.7 percent of his passes for 2,403 yards, 17 touchdowns and seven interceptions in nine games this year.

Detroit would likely turn to Chase Daniel if the Georgia product is forced to miss significant time.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

The 34-year-old has been in the league since 2010 and has played for the New Orleans Saints, Kansas City Chiefs, Philadelphia Eagles, New Orleans Saints and the Chicago Bears.

While Daniel may be considered a step down from Stafford, the Lions can at least take solace in the knowledge that their backup quarterback is an experienced option.