    Masters Payout 2020: Overview of Final Prize-Money Payouts from Augusta

    Dustin Johnson celebrates after winning the Masters golf tournament Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
    David J. Phillip/Associated Press

    After a seven-month delay from its initial scheduled date in April, the 2020 Masters Tournament came to a close at Augusta National on Sunday. 

    Bryson DeChambeau was the clear favorite at 15-2 heading into this year's tournament after his impressive U.S. Open win with a six-under 274. With his notable distance and strength, there was chatter that he could "break Augusta National."

    But in the end, it was another quiet, steady Vegas favorite, Dustin Johnson, who prevailed for his first-ever green jacket. Johnson had been right behind DeChambeau in the odds at 17-2, and the world No. 1 was nothing to sneeze at heading into Masters week. 

    In his previous four Masters, Johnson finished tied for sixth, fourth and second. He was certainly not looking to finish as runner-up once again this year after doing just that (for the second consecutive time) at the PGA Championship this year. 

    Whether or not you want to ascribe a narrative of blowing majors to Johnson, the fact remains that he's been left standing on the outside looking in multiple times over his PGA Tour career.

    This year, however, he may have decisively put that narrative to bed. Showing off his closing prowess, he all but secured his victory Sunday with three straight birdies starting from No. 13.

    Johnson didn't falter throughout the four days of the tournament, ending at 268, an astonishing 20 under par. That was two strokes better than the 72-hole Masters scoring record that Tiger Woods (1997) and Jordan Spieth (2015) had set. 

    He also had the fewest bogeys ever by any Masters champion, with four:

    Johnson's scores in the four rounds of the tournament were 65, 70, 65 and 68.

    It all culminated in a sizable payday for Johnson. The full prize-money payouts from this year's $11.5 million purse are below.

         

    2020 Masters Payout

    1st: $2,070,000

    2nd: $1,242,000

    3rd: $782,000

    4th: $552,000

    5th: $460,000

    6th: $414,000

    7th: $385,250

    8th: $356,500

    9th: $333,500

    10th: $310,500

    11th: $287,500

    12th: $264,500

    13th: $241,500

    14th: $218,500

    15th: $207,000

    16th: $195,500

    17th: $184,000

    18th: $172,500

    19th: $161,000

    20th: $149,500

    21st: $138,000 

    22nd: $128,800 

    23rd: $119,600 

    24th: $110,400 

    25th: $101,200 

    26th: $92,000 

    27th: $88,550 

    28th: $85,100 

    29th: $81,650 

    30th: $78,200 

    31st: $74,750 

    32nd: $71,300 

    33rd: $67,850 

    34th: $64,975 

    35th: $62,100 

    36th: $59,225

    37th: $56,350

    38th: $54,050

    39th: $51,750

    40th: $49,450 

    41st: $47,150 

    42nd: $44,850 

    43rd: $42,550

    44th: $40,250 

    45th: $37,950 

    46th: $35,650 

    47th: $33,350 

    48th: $31,510 

    49th: $29,900 

    50th: $28,980

    It was the second year in a row that the total pool sat at $11.5 million, with the winner taking home 18 percent.

    That's just 18 more things to like about this year's tournament for Johnson. 

