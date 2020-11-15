Masters Payout 2020: Overview of Final Prize-Money Payouts from Augusta

Masters Payout 2020: Overview of Final Prize-Money Payouts from AugustaNovember 15, 2020
After a seven-month delay from its initial scheduled date in April, the 2020 Masters Tournament came to a close at Augusta National on Sunday.
Bryson DeChambeau was the clear favorite at 15-2 heading into this year's tournament after his impressive U.S. Open win with a six-under 274. With his notable distance and strength, there was chatter that he could "break Augusta National."
But in the end, it was another quiet, steady Vegas favorite, Dustin Johnson, who prevailed for his first-ever green jacket. Johnson had been right behind DeChambeau in the odds at 17-2, and the world No. 1 was nothing to sneeze at heading into Masters week.
In his previous four Masters, Johnson finished tied for sixth, fourth and second. He was certainly not looking to finish as runner-up once again this year after doing just that (for the second consecutive time) at the PGA Championship this year.
Whether or not you want to ascribe a narrative of blowing majors to Johnson, the fact remains that he's been left standing on the outside looking in multiple times over his PGA Tour career.
This year, however, he may have decisively put that narrative to bed. Showing off his closing prowess, he all but secured his victory Sunday with three straight birdies starting from No. 13.
Johnson didn't falter throughout the four days of the tournament, ending at 268, an astonishing 20 under par. That was two strokes better than the 72-hole Masters scoring record that Tiger Woods (1997) and Jordan Spieth (2015) had set.
He also had the fewest bogeys ever by any Masters champion, with four:
Johnson's scores in the four rounds of the tournament were 65, 70, 65 and 68.
It all culminated in a sizable payday for Johnson. The full prize-money payouts from this year's $11.5 million purse are below.
2020 Masters Payout
1st: $2,070,000
2nd: $1,242,000
3rd: $782,000
4th: $552,000
5th: $460,000
6th: $414,000
7th: $385,250
8th: $356,500
9th: $333,500
10th: $310,500
11th: $287,500
12th: $264,500
13th: $241,500
14th: $218,500
15th: $207,000
16th: $195,500
17th: $184,000
18th: $172,500
19th: $161,000
20th: $149,500
21st: $138,000
22nd: $128,800
23rd: $119,600
24th: $110,400
25th: $101,200
26th: $92,000
27th: $88,550
28th: $85,100
29th: $81,650
30th: $78,200
31st: $74,750
32nd: $71,300
33rd: $67,850
34th: $64,975
35th: $62,100
36th: $59,225
37th: $56,350
38th: $54,050
39th: $51,750
40th: $49,450
41st: $47,150
42nd: $44,850
43rd: $42,550
44th: $40,250
45th: $37,950
46th: $35,650
47th: $33,350
48th: $31,510
49th: $29,900
50th: $28,980
It was the second year in a row that the total pool sat at $11.5 million, with the winner taking home 18 percent.
That's just 18 more things to like about this year's tournament for Johnson.
DJ Wins the Masters 🚨
World No. 1 Dustin Johnson (-20) sets tournament record at Augusta for first green jacket and 2nd career major title 🏆