Masters Payout 2020: Overview of Final Prize-Money Payouts from Augusta

After a seven-month delay from its initial scheduled date in April, the 2020 Masters Tournament came to a close at Augusta National on Sunday.

Bryson DeChambeau was the clear favorite at 15-2 heading into this year's tournament after his impressive U.S. Open win with a six-under 274. With his notable distance and strength, there was chatter that he could "break Augusta National."

But in the end, it was another quiet, steady Vegas favorite, Dustin Johnson, who prevailed for his first-ever green jacket. Johnson had been right behind DeChambeau in the odds at 17-2, and the world No. 1 was nothing to sneeze at heading into Masters week.

In his previous four Masters, Johnson finished tied for sixth, fourth and second. He was certainly not looking to finish as runner-up once again this year after doing just that (for the second consecutive time) at the PGA Championship this year.

Whether or not you want to ascribe a narrative of blowing majors to Johnson, the fact remains that he's been left standing on the outside looking in multiple times over his PGA Tour career.

This year, however, he may have decisively put that narrative to bed. Showing off his closing prowess, he all but secured his victory Sunday with three straight birdies starting from No. 13.

Johnson didn't falter throughout the four days of the tournament, ending at 268, an astonishing 20 under par. That was two strokes better than the 72-hole Masters scoring record that Tiger Woods (1997) and Jordan Spieth (2015) had set.

He also had the fewest bogeys ever by any Masters champion, with four:

Johnson's scores in the four rounds of the tournament were 65, 70, 65 and 68.

It all culminated in a sizable payday for Johnson. The full prize-money payouts from this year's $11.5 million purse are below.

2020 Masters Payout

1st: $2,070,000

2nd: $1,242,000

3rd: $782,000

4th: $552,000

5th: $460,000

6th: $414,000

7th: $385,250

8th: $356,500

9th: $333,500

10th: $310,500

11th: $287,500

12th: $264,500

13th: $241,500

14th: $218,500

15th: $207,000

16th: $195,500

17th: $184,000

18th: $172,500

19th: $161,000

20th: $149,500

21st: $138,000

22nd: $128,800

23rd: $119,600

24th: $110,400

25th: $101,200

26th: $92,000

27th: $88,550

28th: $85,100

29th: $81,650

30th: $78,200

31st: $74,750

32nd: $71,300

33rd: $67,850

34th: $64,975

35th: $62,100

36th: $59,225

37th: $56,350

38th: $54,050

39th: $51,750

40th: $49,450

41st: $47,150

42nd: $44,850

43rd: $42,550

44th: $40,250

45th: $37,950

46th: $35,650

47th: $33,350

48th: $31,510

49th: $29,900

50th: $28,980

It was the second year in a row that the total pool sat at $11.5 million, with the winner taking home 18 percent.

That's just 18 more things to like about this year's tournament for Johnson.