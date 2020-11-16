BS Meter on Latest 2020 NBA Draft and Trade Rumors

1 of 5

Kathy Willens/Associated Press

With Russell Westbrook reportedly asking out of Houston, the Knicks have emerged as a potential trade destination as long as the price is right.

According to Marc Berman of the New York Post, the Knicks, "feel they have a lot of leverage and aren't trying to give up any key future pawns, according to sources."

Westbrook represents the star player the Knicks have long coveted, although one past his prime and on an awful contract.

New York would have to pay Westbrook salaries of $41.0 million, $43.8 million and—if he exercises his player option—$46.7 million over the next three years. For a team that likely plans to make a splash in the 2021 free-agent class, his deal represents a massive hit in cap space.

The Knicks only have $28.4 million on the books for 2021-22 (if Julius Randle is bought out for $4 million), although Frank Ntilikina and Dennis Smith Jr. will be restricted free agents. Adding Westbrook's salary on and their existing number becomes $72.2 million, leaving them $39.8 million below the projected salary cap of $112 million.

This is where the outgoing trade package for Westbrook matters.

If the Knicks simply send out expiring deals they'll still have max cap space in 2021, but making sure to include Randle in the deal clears up even more money.

If New York can include Randle and his $19.8 million 2021-22 salary (or $4 million buyout) in the deal, however, this brings the cap space total up to $43.8 million, even with Westbrook, RJ Barrett and Mitchell Robinson.

That's enough for an elite free agent plus another starter, at least. If the Knicks have dreams of adding a third star via trade, it would make sense that they aren't willing to "give up any key future pawns" in a deal for Westbrook.

Getting Randle back as a headliner for Westbrook doesn't make much sense for the Rockets, however, so a third team may need to be brought in.

Trading for Westbrook doesn't do much for the Knicks in the short term, but if they can flip Randle in the deal, they'll be far better positioned to land a star in 2021 free agency.

B.S. Meter: No B.S. The Knicks should only do a Westbrook deal if they can send out Randle and keep draft picks and young talent.