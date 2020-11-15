Lakers Rumors: LA Targeting Bucks' Wesley Matthews After Dennis Schroder Trade

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

With Danny Green reportedly headed to Oklahoma City to complete the transaction that brings Dennis Schroder to Los Angeles, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Lakers are looking to fill a hole at small forward.

Marc Stein of the New York Times reported Sunday that the Lakers are interested in signing Wesley Matthews, who has a $2.7 million player option with the Milwaukee Bucks for the upcoming season before he hits the free-agent market in 2021.

Matthews, an 11-year veteran who split the bulk of his career between the Portland Trail Blazers and the Dallas Mavericks before stints with the New York Knicks and Indiana Pacers, averaged 7.4 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 67 games for the Bucks.

Last February, when the Knicks tried to shop Matthews ahead of the trade deadline, he had a number of "antsy suitors hoping [he] makes it to the buyout market," according to Stein. Houston, Oklahoma City, Toronto, Philadelphia and Golden State were reportedly waiting on the Knicks to waive rights to the Marquette product, with the Bucks ultimately signing him.

The departure of Matthews would be a tough blow for the Bucks, who may also have to factor in a move for their star player, two-time league MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, who told a Swedish newspaper that he does "not know what the plan is" regarding is future in Milwaukee (h/t Dalton Trigg of Sports Illustrated).