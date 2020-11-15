Cavaliers' Kevin Porter Jr. Arrested on Gun Charge After Traffic Stop

Tony Dejak/Associated Press

Cleveland Cavaliers wing Kevin Porter Jr. was arrested Sunday morning and charged with improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, according to Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com.

Police records say the 20-year-old was pulled over in Canfield, Ohio, and officers found a loaded firearm accessible without leaving the vehicle. Porter was released later Sunday morning on $4,000 bond.

The Cavaliers are reportedly aware of the situation.

The 30th pick in the 2019 NBA draft impressed during his rookie season with averages of 10.0 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game.

He was especially valuable on the defensive end, averaging 0.9 steals in limited playing time while showing he can be a quality perimeter defender.

On a team that had just 19 wins in each of the last two years, Porter could be a key part of the core going forward alongside Collin Sexton and Darius Garland.

However, he had red flags entering the NBA after being suspended at USC for personal conduct issues. Jeff Goodman of Stadium reported in January 2019 that NBA personnel considered him a "risk," dropping him out of the lottery despite being a top-three talent on the court.