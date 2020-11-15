Quick Takes on Possible Bella Twins WWE Return, Pac in AEW, McIntyre and More

0 of 5

Credit: WWE.com

Between The Bella Twins and Pac, the WWE and AEW scenes are about to get much more interesting in the months ahead.

Both Brie and Nikki Bella have expressed interest in a return to WWE in the past, and according to Steve Russel of SEScoops, it seems the process has already begun for them to be brought back into the fold for one more run. The soon-to-be WWE Hall of Famers announced their retirement from the ring in October 2018 but never got the chance to compete for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship.

Chasing the tag titles they've always dreamed of holding would be an ideal way for them to resurface in storyline.

AEW's Pac found himself in a similar spot, as he had the reasoning to return and confront Eddie Kingston for breaking up his Death Triangle stable in his absence as long as he was able to travel. Sure enough, he made his grand comeback on Wednesday night's Dynamite and is poised to be an important part of the program going forward.

That's in addition to Drew McIntyre potentially winning back the WWE Championship this coming week on Raw, six days ahead of Survivor Series. Coming off his face-off with Roman Reigns on Friday's SmackDown, McIntyre taking the belt back from Randy Orton might be the best course of action.

This installment of Quick Takes will delve into why McIntyre should replace Orton in the Survivor Series main event against The Tribal Chief, the pending return of The Bella Twins, Pac's role in AEW, and more.