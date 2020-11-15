AP College Football Poll 2020: Complete Week 12 Rankings Revealed

Tony Ding/Associated Press

A relatively quiet week of college football led to little movement in the latest Associated Press poll, setting up plenty of drama as the season nears its end.

The biggest story of the week was the spread of COVID-19 leading to postponements in the SEC and canceled games in the Big Ten. It left teams like Alabama, Ohio State and Texas A&M inactive while Clemson already had a scheduled week off.

The teams that did play mostly lived up to expectations, with Notre Dame and Florida each winning by double digits.

Here is how Saturday's action shaped the latest Top 25 going into Week 12.

AP Poll

1. Alabama

2. Notre Dame

3. Ohio State

4. Clemson

5. Texas A&M

6. Florida

7. Cincinnati

8. BYU

9. Indiana

10. Wisconsin

11. Oregon

12. Miami (Florida)

13. Georgia

14. Oklahoma State

15. Coastal Carolina

16. Marshall

17. Iowa State

18. Oklahoma

19. Northwestern

20. USC

21. Liberty

22. Texas

23. Auburn

24. UL Lafayette

25. Tulsa

The only ranked team to lose in Week 11 was SMU, which was No. 19 entering the week but blew a 24-7 halftime lead to Tulsa to suffer its second loss of the season. Tulsa ended up replacing its opponent in the rankings, checking in at No. 25.

Miami appeared set for a similar fate down 24-13 in the second half to Virginia Tech. The team bounced back with two touchdowns late, including a 36-yard pass from D'Eriq King to Mark Pope to put the team in front for good:

Notre Dame also had some trouble in the early going against Boston College, but the connection between Ian Book and Ben Skowronek was too good to stop:

The Fighting Irish remain No. 2 in the country and are inching closer to a spot in the College Football Playoff.

Saturday also showed some outside teams that deserve playoff consideration after impressive wins.

Florida cruised to a 63-35 win behind six touchdown passes for Kyle Trask. The quarterback finished 23-of-29 for 356 yards while producing a near-perfect 97.6 QBR.

"I think I did a great job of executing and being efficient," Trask said after the game, via ESPN. "You strive for perfection, but it's really hard to get there."

The quarterback has thrown at least four touchdown passes in all six games this year, totaling 28 scores with only three interceptions on the season. He has clearly put himself in the Heisman Trophy conversation and has the Gators sitting at No. 6 in the latest poll.

Wisconsin also turned heads in just its second game of the season, handing Michigan a historic loss:

The Badgers totaled 341 rushing yards and five rushing touchdowns in the 49-11 win, helping the team move to No. 10 in the rankings.

Oregon took care of business in its second game of the year as well, earning a 43-29 victory over Washington State.

An unbalanced season creates some difficulty for voters, but teams know they must impress when given the opportunity.

There will be more chances next week as a battle between Ohio State and Indiana highlights the Week 12 slate.