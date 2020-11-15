    Amway College Football Poll 2020: Complete Week 12 Rankings Revealed

    Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistNovember 15, 2020

    Wisconsin tight end Jake Ferguson (84) celebrates his touchdown with wide receiver Danny Davis III (7) in the third quarter of the team's NCAA college football game against Michigan in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020. Wisconsin won 49-11. (AP Photo/Tony Ding)
    Tony Ding/Associated Press

    With COVID-19 wiping out several scheduled games, the latest Amway Coaches Poll largely looks the same as the one from last week. 

    Alabama remains the nation's top-ranked team, followed by Notre Dame, Ohio State, Clemson and Florida in an unchanged Top Five.

    Here is a look at how the full rankings played out:

    1. Alabama

    2. Notre Dame

    3. Ohio State

    4. Clemson

    5. Florida

    6. Texas A&M

    7. Cincinnati

    8. BYU

    9. Miami

    10. Indiana 

    11. Georgia

    12. Wisconsin

    13. Oregon

    14. Oklahoma State

    15. Marshall

    16. Iowa State

    17. Oklahoma

    18. Coastal Carolina

    19. USC

    20. Northwestern

    21. Auburn

    22. Liberty

    23. Texas

    24. North Carolina

    25. UL Lafayette 

    Six games featuring Top 25 teams were postponed or canceled this week, including Alabama-LSU and Ohio State-Maryland. The SEC had more than half of its scheduled slate wiped out over the virus, with the conference scheduling makeup games Dec. 19.

    Among the games that were played, the notable results were few and far between. Miami escaped with a 25-24 win over Virginia Tech despite being without 13 players, including three starters, because of COVID-19 restrictions. That was the only game featuring a Top 10 team that was decided by fewer than two scores.

    Tulsa's 28-24 win over SMU and Army's surprising 38-12 blowout loss to Tulane were the only upsets of ranked teams this week.

    Perhaps the most impressive overall victory came from Wisconsin, which went on the road and earned a 49-11 blowout win over Michigan that took Jim Harbaugh's seat from hot to scorching. The Wolverines trailed 28-0 at halftime, the largest halftime deficit ever at The Big House since the stadium opened in 1927.

    Michigan has now lost three straight games since an impressive 49-24 win over Minnesota in its season opener.

    "The thing that stands out the most is the coaching ... making sure that [the players] have an understanding of what to do and, therefore, they can go for it," Harbaugh told reporters. "Because there seems to be hesitation, there seems to be some confusion, some lack of communication on both sides of the ball, offensively and defensively, and getting things adjusted to, getting things fixed, just identifying how to improve in those areas are some of the first things that we're going to address."

    Wisconsin moved up two slots to No. 12 with the victory. Northwestern's three-spot leap to No. 20 was the largest of any team this week. 

    No. 24 North Carolina and No. 25 UL Lafayette moved into the Top 25.

