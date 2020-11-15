Amway College Football Poll 2020: Complete Week 12 Rankings Revealed

Tony Ding/Associated Press

With COVID-19 wiping out several scheduled games, the latest Amway Coaches Poll largely looks the same as the one from last week.

Alabama remains the nation's top-ranked team, followed by Notre Dame, Ohio State, Clemson and Florida in an unchanged Top Five.

Here is a look at how the full rankings played out:

1. Alabama

2. Notre Dame

3. Ohio State

4. Clemson

5. Florida

6. Texas A&M

7. Cincinnati

8. BYU

9. Miami

10. Indiana

11. Georgia

12. Wisconsin

13. Oregon

14. Oklahoma State

15. Marshall

16. Iowa State

17. Oklahoma

18. Coastal Carolina

19. USC

20. Northwestern

21. Auburn

22. Liberty

23. Texas

24. North Carolina

Video Play Button Videos you might like

25. UL Lafayette

Six games featuring Top 25 teams were postponed or canceled this week, including Alabama-LSU and Ohio State-Maryland. The SEC had more than half of its scheduled slate wiped out over the virus, with the conference scheduling makeup games Dec. 19.

Among the games that were played, the notable results were few and far between. Miami escaped with a 25-24 win over Virginia Tech despite being without 13 players, including three starters, because of COVID-19 restrictions. That was the only game featuring a Top 10 team that was decided by fewer than two scores.

Tulsa's 28-24 win over SMU and Army's surprising 38-12 blowout loss to Tulane were the only upsets of ranked teams this week.

Perhaps the most impressive overall victory came from Wisconsin, which went on the road and earned a 49-11 blowout win over Michigan that took Jim Harbaugh's seat from hot to scorching. The Wolverines trailed 28-0 at halftime, the largest halftime deficit ever at The Big House since the stadium opened in 1927.

Michigan has now lost three straight games since an impressive 49-24 win over Minnesota in its season opener.

"The thing that stands out the most is the coaching ... making sure that [the players] have an understanding of what to do and, therefore, they can go for it," Harbaugh told reporters. "Because there seems to be hesitation, there seems to be some confusion, some lack of communication on both sides of the ball, offensively and defensively, and getting things adjusted to, getting things fixed, just identifying how to improve in those areas are some of the first things that we're going to address."

Wisconsin moved up two slots to No. 12 with the victory. Northwestern's three-spot leap to No. 20 was the largest of any team this week.

No. 24 North Carolina and No. 25 UL Lafayette moved into the Top 25.