WWE's Alexa Bliss Posts Photo Getting Engaged to Musician Ryan Cabrera

WWE's Alexa Bliss announced her engagement to singer-songwriter Ryan Cabrera early Sunday morning.

Cabrera popped the question one year after the couple met.

"It's funny how we met. We met because of a rumor that we were dating. When TMZ put that out, we were friends then. You know how WWE fans are? They are very passionate and into our personal lives. He was liking some of my tweets, and a fan saw that and started a whole Instagram that we were dating and tagged everyone in the company," Bliss said on The Bellas Podcast.

Bliss was previously engaged to fellow WWE Superstar Murphy.

Cabrera, who is best known for his 2004 single "On the Way Down," previously dated singer Ashlee Simpson. He is close friends with The Miz, who helped set the couple up.