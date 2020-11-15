Heisman Watch 2020: Highlighting Race's Front-Runners After Week 12

0 of 4

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

The inactivity among three of the top four FBS teams on Saturday allowed Kyle Trask to reinforce his Heisman Trophy candidacy.

The Florida Gators quarterback torched the Arkansas Razorbacks defense in a 63-35 victory to boost his stock with Mac Jones, Justin Fields and Trevor Lawrence not on the college gridiron in Week 11.

Trask still has a long way to go to become the Heisman front-runner, but he does deserve to be a finalist alongside the other three quarterbacks.

Jones, Fields and Lawrence should get back into action in Week 12. Of the three, Fields faces the most difficult challenge in a Big Ten East showdown with the Indiana Hoosiers.