Conor McGregor Responds to Rafael dos Anjos' UFC Challenge: 'I'm in for Sure'

John Locher/Associated Press

Conor McGregor is willing to fight Rafael dos Anjos after being called out Saturday night.

Dos Anjos defeated Paul Felder by split decision at UFC Fight Night 183 and immediately turned his attention to arguably the biggest name in the sport.

"If you look to the contenders, I think only me and Conor, we are the only real champions in that division," he said after the bout. "Everyone else is all interim champions, so if the division is open, me and Conor is the fight to make."

McGregor, who is expected to face Dustin Poirier next in a rematch of a 2014 fight, accepted the offer:

Dos Anjos was ranked 12th in the welterweight division entering the day but dropped down to lightweight and had little trouble against No. 7 Felder, proving he could be a legitimate contender at the lighter weight.

Khabib Nurmagomedov remains the champion in the division but announced his retirement after his October win over Justin Gaethje.