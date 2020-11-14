    Report: Bucs' Flight to Charlotte Delayed over 6 Hours Due to Mechanical Issues

    Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistNovember 15, 2020

    Tampa Bay Buccaneers punter Bradley Pinion (8) wears a social justice slogan on his helmet against the Las Vegas Raiders during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Jeff Bottari)
    Jeff Bottari/Associated Press

    The Tampa Bay Buccaneers waited over six hours to depart for Sunday's game in Charlotte against the Carolina Panthers because of issues with the team plane, according to ESPN's Jenna Laine.

    Per Jay Glazer of Fox Sports, Tampa personnel were waiting in the airplane hangar for a second plane after being forced off their original plane.

    Laine reported the Bucs were initially scheduled to leave at 2:25 p.m. ET, but mechanical issues prevented them from taking off.

    Given the proximity between Tampa and Charlotte, the Bucs are able to travel by plane one day before the game is scheduled to be played.

    Laine noted that the Bucs were supposed to arrive at their destination at 3:55 p.m. ET.

    Tampa Bay is hoping to get back on track this week coming off a 38-3 loss at home to the New Orleans Saints. The 35-point margin of defeat was the largest of Tom Brady's career. The three-time NFL MVP threw three interceptions and was held without a touchdown pass for the first time this season.

    The Bucs-Panthers game is set to kick off at 1 p.m. ET. Tampa Bay won the first meeting between these two teams 31-17 in Week 2.

