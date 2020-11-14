    Report: NBA Veteran Corey Brewer Joins Pelicans in Player Development Role

    Paul KasabianSenior ContributorNovember 15, 2020

    Sacramento Kings guard Corey Brewer (33) goes up to dunk the ball against the New York Knicks during the second quarter of an NBA basketball game, Saturday, March 9, 2019, in New York. (AP Photo/Julie Jacobson)
    Julie Jacobson/Associated Press

    The New Orleans Pelicans have added former NBA player Corey Brewer to their staff in a player development capacity, per Fox 26 Sports Director Mark Berman.

    Brewer, who won back-to-back NCAA championships with the Florida Gators in 2006 and 2007, played with eight teams during a 13-year career that began with the Minnesota Timberwolves. He most recently played for the Sacramento Kings and averaged 8.7 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.2 steals per game as a professional.

    The veteran is a great addition to a young team being built around budding superstar Zion Williamson, who was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 NBA draft.

    Jaxson Hayes and Nickeil Alexander-Walker were also part of that Pels draft class, and the team features a few other players 25 or younger, including Brandon Ingram, Lonzo Ball and Josh Hart.

    Barring a trade, the Pels will also add another young player to the mix with the 13th overall pick in the 2020 NBA draft, which will occur Wednesday.

    Free-agency negotiations can begin two days later, and the 2020-21 NBA season is scheduled to begin Dec. 22.

