Report: NBA Veteran Corey Brewer Joins Pelicans in Player Development Role

Julie Jacobson/Associated Press

The New Orleans Pelicans have added former NBA player Corey Brewer to their staff in a player development capacity, per Fox 26 Sports Director Mark Berman.

Brewer, who won back-to-back NCAA championships with the Florida Gators in 2006 and 2007, played with eight teams during a 13-year career that began with the Minnesota Timberwolves. He most recently played for the Sacramento Kings and averaged 8.7 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.2 steals per game as a professional.

The veteran is a great addition to a young team being built around budding superstar Zion Williamson, who was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 NBA draft.

Jaxson Hayes and Nickeil Alexander-Walker were also part of that Pels draft class, and the team features a few other players 25 or younger, including Brandon Ingram, Lonzo Ball and Josh Hart.

Barring a trade, the Pels will also add another young player to the mix with the 13th overall pick in the 2020 NBA draft, which will occur Wednesday.

Free-agency negotiations can begin two days later, and the 2020-21 NBA season is scheduled to begin Dec. 22.