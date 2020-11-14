James Franklin on PSU's 0-4 Start: All of Us in Every Single Area Can Be Better

Barry Reeger/Associated Press

A miserable season for Penn State continued Saturday with a 30-23 loss to Nebraska, and head coach James Franklin didn't hold back in his assessment of the team.

"All of us in every single area can be better," the coach told reporters after the game.

The latest loss dropped the team to 0-4 on the season after entering the year with high expectations.

The Nittany Lions went 11-2 last season and entered Week 1 of 2020 ranked No. 7 in the Associated Press poll.

After an overtime loss to Indiana, Penn State suffered losses to Ohio State and Maryland before another close loss to Nebraska on Saturday. Down seven in the fourth quarter, the team got into the red zone twice but failed to score the potential game-tying touchdown.

It's led to a historically bad start for the squad:

The defense has been a problem while allowing at least 30 points in every game, while quarterback Sean Clifford has struggled with turnovers throughout the year. The play-calling has also come under fire based on the offense's inability to finish off drives.

It's clear there is a lot of room for improvement if the team wants to earn its first win of the season next week against Iowa, a team that is coming off back-to-back blowout wins over Michigan State and Minnesota.