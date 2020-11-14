D'Eriq King, No. 9 Miami Rally to Survive Unranked Virginia Tech's Upset Bid

Ethan Hyman/Associated Press

Miami entered Saturday's game having to play without 13 players, including three starters, because of a COVID-19 outbreak.

For most of the day, it looked like those absences would prove too costly.

D'Eriq King had other ideas.

The Miami quarterback threw for 255 yards and had two total touchdowns, including a 36-yard toss to Mark Pope in the fourth quarter, to give the Hurricanes a 25-24 win over Virginia Tech on Saturday.

Miami scored the game's final two touchdowns after trailing 24-13 late in the third quarter, moving to 7-1 on the season. The Hurricanes' only loss came against then-top-ranked Clemson.

Notable Stats

Miami

QB D'Eriq King: 24-of-38, 255 yards, 1 TD, 18 carries, 15 yards, 1 TD

RB Cam'Ron Harris: 14 carries, 63 yards, 1 TD

WR Dee Wiggins: 8 receptions, 106 yards

Virginia Tech

QB Hendon Hooker: 19-of-29, 202 yards, 1 INT, 21 carries, 59 yards, 1 TD

RB Jalen Holston: 4 carries, 36 yards, 2 TD

WR Tre Turner: 5 receptions, 86 yards

Miami's NY6 Bid Stays Alive

Even if the Hurricanes go undefeated the rest of the way, they have almost no chance at reaching the College Football Playoff. They're clearly locked in as the third-best team in the conference, behind a Clemson squad that destroyed them in Miami and a Notre Dame team that defeated the Tigers—albeit without Trevor Lawrence.

A Notre Dame-Clemson rematch looks like an exceedingly strong bet for the ACC Championship Game, assuming Lawrence is able to return for the Tigers' final three games. Without a conference title, Miami won't sniff a playoff berth, even if Manny Diaz's team finishes 9-1.

However, Saturday's victory does put the Hurricanes in position for their first New Year's Six selection since the advent of the CFP.

The Hurricanes close their season with home games against Georgia Tech and North Carolina. Assuming they can keep up with the Tar Heels' high-octane offense, their biggest test may come on the road at Wake Forest—another team that can rack up the points quickly through the air.

Miami will be favored, likely pretty strongly, in each of those games. Win out, and Diaz and Co. are playing on New Year's.

Justin Fuente Era Continues Moving Forward in Mediocrity

This will almost certainly be the third straight season Virginia Tech fails to finish in the Top 25. After a promising first two seasons in Blacksburg, Justin Fuente's Hokies have descended back into the mediocrity that befell the program in the last few years of Frank Beamer's run.

Fuente was supposed to bring innovation and youth to a program that needed a jolt of life. Instead, Virginia Tech is...a very clear middle-of-the-pack program in arguably the worst top-to-bottom Power Five conference.

It does not appear Fuente is on any type of hot seat; it's lukewarm at best, especially after he was lavished with a contract extension that extends through the 2023 season. Virginia Tech doesn't appear to be in the business of paying out massive contract buyouts.

That said, it'd be more than fair if Hokies alumni and fans started clamoring for a more noticeable improvement heading into 2021.

What's Next?

Virginia Tech travels to Pittsburgh. Miami hosts Georgia Tech.