Giants' Jabrill Peppers Fined $11K for Hit That Injured WFT's Kyle Allen

New York Giants safety Jabrill Peppers was fined $11,031 on Saturday for unnecessary roughness on a hit on Washington Football Team quarterback Kyle Allen last week, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

Allen suffered a dislocated and fractured ankle on the hit and underwent surgery. He was replaced by veteran quarterback Alex Smith, who will start Sunday against the Detroit Lions.

The Giants went on to win the game 23-20, improving their record to 2-7 and keeping them in the hunt in the listless NFC East behind the 3-4-1 Philadelphia Eagles.

Peppers, 25, is in the midst of his fourth NFL season. The Cleveland Browns took him with the 25th overall pick in the 2017 NFL draft out of Michigan and then traded him to the Giants after two seasons in the deal that sent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. to Cleveland.

He has been among the few bright spots on a team that has struggled mightily this season, registering 43 tackles, one interception, one sack and one fumble recovery in eight games.

Peppers has one interception in each of his four NFL seasons, and he passed the 75-tackle mark in both the 2018 and 2019 campaigns.

He is an important chess piece for the Giants defense because of his ability to play the traditional safety role in coverage in addition to his penchant for moving up and playing more as a linebacker against the run.

Despite their poor record, the G-Men have been fairly solid defensively this season, ranking 15th in total yardage allowed and tied for 12th in points allowed.

Peppers has been a big part of that success, and the Giants will need him to continue playing at a high level in order to make up ground in the NFC East.

New York will have a massive opportunity to do precisely that Sunday when it hosts the division-leading Eagles.