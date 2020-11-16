Top 10 CFB Players Who Have Improved Their NFL Draft Stock so Far

1 of 8

Rick Bowmer/Associated Press

One friendly suggestion: Get used to seeing Zach Wilson, Kyle Trask and Mac Jones grouped together.

Before the season, none of them regularly landed in the top five of quarterback rankings. And depending on your source, sometimes only Trask or Jones appeared in the top 10.

That has changed in a major way.

Wilson is easily the biggest riser of all 2021 draft-eligible prospects. While leading BYU to an 8-0 record, he's totaled 2,670 yards and 30 touchdowns with only two interceptions. He has shown off excellent downfield touch, good mobility and adeptness at buying time to create a big play.

He's risen from an afterthought to a first-round prospect, joining Trask and Jones in the latter conversation. At least right now, they're competing for the Nos. 4-6 slots behind Trevor Lawrence, Justin Fields and North Dakota State quarterback Trey Lance.

Through six games, Trask has tossed four-plus touchdowns—including six in two games—in each outing. He has averaged 10.3 yards per attempt with 28 scores and three interceptions so far. His arm strength, awareness and downfield touch are top attributes.

Jones is an interesting study, but his outstanding efficiency and production have captured the attention of scouts. He's posted a would-be-FBS-record 12.4 yards per attempt with 2,196 yards and 16 scores to two picks through six games.

Jones has taken full advantage of Alabama's receivers being the best players on the field, so his ability to carry an offense is at least worth considering. Still, his anticipation and touch are huge positives.