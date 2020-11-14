Josh Norman Tests Positive for COVID-19, Will Not Play for Bills vs. Cardinals

Jeff Bottari/Associated Press

The Buffalo Bills announced cornerback Josh Norman was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Saturday after he received a positive test result.

Tight end Tyler Kroft, cornerback Levi Wallace and safety Dean Marlowe were deemed close contacts and were also placed on the reserve list.

All four players were ruled out for Sunday's Week 10 game against the Arizona Cardinals.

Norman spoke with ESPN's Josina Anderson about his recent tests:

The Buffalo secondary is now facing major questions as it prepares to play a Cardinals offense that has racked up the most yards of any attack in the league this season.

Wallace and Norman are two of the team's top three corners, leaving Tre'Davious White as the only proven player at the position, and Marlowe is the No. 3 safety. He would have been in line to start if Micah Hyde, who's questionable with an ankle injury, is ruled out.

Jaquan Johnson is next up at safety. Taron Johnson will likely enter the lineup at corner with Siran Neal, Daryl Worley and Dane Jackson providing depth.

In addition, the Bills are also without Matt Milano, their best coverage linebacker, who's on injured reserve with a pectoral injury.

So Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray and his trio of standout receivers—DeAndre Hopkins, Christian Kirk and Larry Fitzgerald—should have the green light at all levels of the field Sunday afternoon.

It'll be up to quarterback Josh Allen and the Bills' own high-powered offense to keep pace in a game that'll probably be similar to their 44-34 victory over the Seattle Seahawks last week.

Kickoff is scheduled for 4:05 p.m. ET at State Farm Stadium.

Buffalo has a bye in Week 11 to get back toward full strength for the stretch run of the regular season.