    Josh Norman Tests Positive for COVID-19, Will Not Play for Bills vs. Cardinals

    Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistNovember 14, 2020
    Alerted 2h ago in the B/R App

    Buffalo Bills cornerback Josh Norman #29 defends a play against the Las Vegas Raiders during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Jeff Bottari)
    Jeff Bottari/Associated Press

    The Buffalo Bills announced cornerback Josh Norman was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Saturday after he received a positive test result.

    Tight end Tyler Kroft, cornerback Levi Wallace and safety Dean Marlowe were deemed close contacts and were also placed on the reserve list.

    All four players were ruled out for Sunday's Week 10 game against the Arizona Cardinals.

    Norman spoke with ESPN's Josina Anderson about his recent tests:

    The Buffalo secondary is now facing major questions as it prepares to play a Cardinals offense that has racked up the most yards of any attack in the league this season.

    Wallace and Norman are two of the team's top three corners, leaving Tre'Davious White as the only proven player at the position, and Marlowe is the No. 3 safety. He would have been in line to start if Micah Hyde, who's questionable with an ankle injury, is ruled out.

    Jaquan Johnson is next up at safety. Taron Johnson will likely enter the lineup at corner with Siran Neal, Daryl Worley and Dane Jackson providing depth.

    In addition, the Bills are also without Matt Milano, their best coverage linebacker, who's on injured reserve with a pectoral injury.

    So Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray and his trio of standout receiversDeAndre Hopkins, Christian Kirk and Larry Fitzgeraldshould have the green light at all levels of the field Sunday afternoon.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    It'll be up to quarterback Josh Allen and the Bills' own high-powered offense to keep pace in a game that'll probably be similar to their 44-34 victory over the Seattle Seahawks last week.

    Kickoff is scheduled for 4:05 p.m. ET at State Farm Stadium.

    Buffalo has a bye in Week 11 to get back toward full strength for the stretch run of the regular season.

    Related

      Josh Norman among four Bills players placed on team's COVID-19 list, will miss Week 10 game vs. Cardinals

      Josh Norman among four Bills players placed on team's COVID-19 list, will miss Week 10 game vs. Cardinals
      Buffalo Bills logo
      Buffalo Bills

      Josh Norman among four Bills players placed on team's COVID-19 list, will miss Week 10 game vs. Cardinals

      Bryan DeArdo
      via CBSSports.com

      Bills CB Norman tests positive; 3 others on list

      Bills CB Norman tests positive; 3 others on list
      Buffalo Bills logo
      Buffalo Bills

      Bills CB Norman tests positive; 3 others on list

      ESPN.com
      via ESPN.com

      Bills call Darron Lee, multiple players up from practice squad due to COVID

      Bills call Darron Lee, multiple players up from practice squad due to COVID
      Buffalo Bills logo
      Buffalo Bills

      Bills call Darron Lee, multiple players up from practice squad due to COVID

      Nick Wojton
      via Bills Wire

      Bills’ Josh Norman tests positive for COVID-19, 3 others added to COVID/Reserve list

      Bills’ Josh Norman tests positive for COVID-19, 3 others added to COVID/Reserve list
      Buffalo Bills logo
      Buffalo Bills

      Bills’ Josh Norman tests positive for COVID-19, 3 others added to COVID/Reserve list

      syracuse
      via syracuse