Rick Pitino Calls for CBB Season to Be Delayed: 'Impossible' to Play Right Now

Petros Giannakouris/Associated Press

Iona Gaels men's basketball coach Rick Pitino called for a delay to the start of the college basketball season Saturday as cases of the coronavirus surge across the United States.

While advocating for "May Madness," rather than holding the NCAA tournament in March, Pitino said it's "impossible to play right now."

NCAA guidelines required Iona to halt team activities for 14 days beginning Nov. 11 after a member of the program tested positive for COVID-19.

