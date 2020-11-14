    Rick Pitino Calls for CBB Season to Be Delayed: 'Impossible' to Play Right Now

    Blake SchusterAnalyst IIINovember 14, 2020

    in this Friday, Jan. 4, 2019, file photo Former Panathinaikos coach Rick Pitino looks on during a Euroleague basketball match, between Panathinaikos and Olympiakos in Piraeus near Athens. Greece's Basketball Federation says U.S. coaching great Rick Pitino has agreed to coach the national team and lead its effort to qualify for the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo. Pitino would be officially presented Monday, when details of his agreement would be announced. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris, file)
    Petros Giannakouris/Associated Press

    Iona Gaels men's basketball coach Rick Pitino called for a delay to the start of the college basketball season Saturday as cases of the coronavirus surge across the United States.

    While advocating for "May Madness," rather than holding the NCAA tournament in March, Pitino said it's "impossible to play right now."

    NCAA guidelines required Iona to halt team activities for 14 days beginning Nov. 11 after a member of the program tested positive for COVID-19. 

                    

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available. 

    Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

    Related

      Pitino Pleads for May Madness

      Iona HC tweets that he wants the season to be delayed: 'Spiking and protocols make it impossible to play right now'

      Pitino Pleads for May Madness
      Iona Basketball logo
      Iona Basketball

      Pitino Pleads for May Madness

      Blake Schuster
      via Bleacher Report

      No New NCAA Diversity Policies

      NCAA takes no action on proposed policies to broaden opportunities for candidates from underrepresented groups (ESPN)

      No New NCAA Diversity Policies
      College Basketball logo
      College Basketball

      No New NCAA Diversity Policies

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report

      NCAA Announces Proposed Changes to Athletes' Name, Image, Likeness Rules

      NCAA Announces Proposed Changes to Athletes' Name, Image, Likeness Rules
      College Basketball logo
      College Basketball

      NCAA Announces Proposed Changes to Athletes' Name, Image, Likeness Rules

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report

      5-Star SG Prospect Bryce McGowens Commits to Nebraska

      5-Star SG Prospect Bryce McGowens Commits to Nebraska
      College Basketball logo
      College Basketball

      5-Star SG Prospect Bryce McGowens Commits to Nebraska

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report