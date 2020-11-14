Kyle Kuzma Rumors: Lakers Undecided About Contract Extension Amid Trade Buzz

Ashley Landis/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Lakers front office is reportedly undecided about whether to offer forward Kyle Kuzma a contract extension.

Ian Begley of SNY.tv reported Saturday there "isn't a consensus among decision-makers" in L.A. about how to handle the future of Kuzma, who can become a restricted free agent next offseason.

Kuzma, like several of his Lakers teammates, struggled to find a niche in a Los Angeles offense dominated by LeBron James and Anthony Davis. The hope he'd emerge as a reliable third option behind those superstars didn't materialize as he shot a career-worst 43.6 percent from the field.

The Lakers still managed to capture the 2020 NBA championship, but James and Davis combined to average 55.3 points during the playoffs, nearly half the team's 112.8 overall scoring average.

It raised questions about whether L.A. would look to rework its depth group during the offseason.

The speculation reached a fever pitch Thursday when Kevin O'Connor of The Ringer reported the Lakers were interested in a blockbuster trade that would send Kuzma and Danny Green to the San Antonio Spurs in exchange for four-time All-Star DeMar DeRozan.

Whether that deal comes to fruition later in the offseason remains to be seen, but it's clear the Lakers aren't totally sold on Kuzma being a key piece of their title-chasing core.

The 25-year-old University of Utah product would be an intriguing target for a team where he'd be more involved offensively. He averaged 18.7 points, 5.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.8 threes across 70 appearances for L.A. during the 2018-19 season.

Los Angeles doesn't have a ton of time to shake things with the new campaign starting Dec. 22, just over two months after it clinched the title. Getting Davis re-signed will remain the top priority in the short term.

So a final decision on Kuzma, whether it's a trade, extension or simply letting the year play out, will probably be on the back burner for a bit.