Chelsea Green to Undergo Surgery for Broken Wrist Suffered on WWE SmackDown

Photo credit: WWE.com.

Chelsea Green suffered a broken wrist during her WWE SmackDown debut on Friday night and underwent surgery Saturday morning.

Green tweeted the following regarding the situation:

Green's fiancee, former WWE Superstar Matt Cardona (Zack Ryder), tweeted about Green as well and the roller coaster journey she has been on in WWE thus far:

On Friday's episode of SmackDown, Green made a surprise appearance backstage after a promo segment between Natalya and Adam Pearce. There was supposed to be a Triple Threat match between Nattie, Tamina and Liv Morgan, with the winner earning a spot on the Survivor Series women's elimination match team, but Green was added to make it a Fatal 4-Way.

After getting dropkicked off the apron by Morgan just seconds into the match, Green wasn't seen the rest of the way, and Morgan scored the victory to join Bianca Belair and Ruby Riott on Team SmackDown.

That marked the 29-year-old's first match since teaming with Charlotte Flair against Io Shirai and Rhea Ripley on NXT in May.

The Victoria, British Columbia, Canada, native signed with WWE in 2018 after a stint with Impact Wrestling from 2016-18. While in Impact, Green went by the name Laurel Van Ness and held the Impact Knockouts Championship.

Since signing with WWE, Green has primarily been seen on NXT, with her main storyline being an alliance with manager Robert Stone.

She did make a handful of appearances on the main roster, though, including losing to Charlotte on Raw last December and appearing in the women's Royal Rumble match in January.

It appears as though Green is finally an official part of the main roster. However, she must now work her way back from the second broken wrist she has suffered since signing with WWE.

