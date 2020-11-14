    Masters 2020: Live Updates for Leaderboard Scores on Saturday

    Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistNovember 14, 2020

    Dustin Johnson, right, talks with Justin Thomas as they approach the 13th green during the first round of the Northern Trust golf tournament, Thursday, Aug. 23, 2018, in Paramus, N.J. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
    Julio Cortez/Associated Press

    Golf fans waited 19 months for Tiger Woods to defend his fifth Masters title but a star-studded weekend leaderboard suggests it was worth the wait.

    Justin Thomas, Dustin Johnson, Jon Rahm, Hideki Matsuyama and Justin Rose are just a sampling of the high-profile players with a chance to chase down the green jacket this weekend. And yes, Tiger still holds an outside chance to surge toward the lead, as well.

    Let's check out all of the important details for Saturday's third round. That's followed by a preview of moving day in the year's final major tournament.

                  

    Live Coverage Information

    Where: Augusta National Golf Club in Georgia

    TV: 1 p.m. ET on CBS

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    Live Stream: Masters Live

    Leaderboard: Masters.com

              

    Third Round Preview

    A rain delay early in the opening round combined with a lack of daylight at this point of fall has meant the Masters has been playing catch up all week. Several golfers had to play around 27 holes Friday and others are in the process of doing the same on Saturday after the second round finished earlier in the day.

    It's added an element of an endurance test to the already difficult challenge of conquering Augusta.

    Perhaps the biggest question heading into the remainder of Saturday, and also into the final round, is whether the course is going to dry out enough to give Augusta some of the bite it's lost after Thursday's rain softened up the grounds and made the greens more inviting.

    If it remains soft, it figures to play into the hands of the bigger hitters like Rahm and Johnson. If those approach shots begin getting more tricky, it should benefit the more accuracy-minded contenders like Rose, Patrick Cantlay and Abraham Ancer.

    Thomas, who's seeking his second major title after winning the 2017 PGA Championship, may be in the best all-around form to handle what could be changing conditions over the final two days.

    If players continue to tame Augusta throughout the remainder of Saturday's action—several finished the second round on pace to challenge the all-time Masters record of 18 under—you can bet tournament officials will lay out some menacing pin positions for Sunday.

    The amount of variables makes it difficult to consider any contender a clear favorite. The door is wide open for a player like Cameron Smith, who's shown an uptick in form since the start of October after going 10 months without a top-10 finish following his win in January's Sony Open.

    A couple former Masters champions, Danny Willett and Patrick Reed, also belong in the conversation, and it's impossible to deny another weekend comeback from Woods would be a tremendous story.

    Sit back and enjoy the show. An exciting finish is on the horizon at Augusta.

    Related

      Live Leaderboard: The Masters

      Follow all the action from Augusta National 📲

      Live Leaderboard: The Masters
      Golf logo
      Golf

      Live Leaderboard: The Masters

      PGATour
      via PGATour

      Watch Live at 'Amen Corner' 📺

      See your favorite golfers as they play Augusta National's 11th, 12th and 13th holes 📲

      Watch Live at 'Amen Corner' 📺
      Golf logo
      Golf

      Watch Live at 'Amen Corner' 📺

      Masters
      via Masters

      Big Names Who Missed Cut

      ▪ Gary Woodland (+1) ▪ Matthew Wolff (+3) ▪ Tyrrell Hatton (+3)

      Big Names Who Missed Cut
      Golf logo
      Golf

      Big Names Who Missed Cut

      Tim Daniels
      via Bleacher Report

      DJ, JT Among Co-Leaders at the Masters ⛳

      The second round resumes Saturday morning from Augusta National

      DJ, JT Among Co-Leaders at the Masters ⛳
      Golf logo
      Golf

      DJ, JT Among Co-Leaders at the Masters ⛳

      Blake Schuster
      via Bleacher Report