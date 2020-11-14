Masters 2020: Live Updates for Leaderboard Scores on Saturday

Julio Cortez/Associated Press

Golf fans waited 19 months for Tiger Woods to defend his fifth Masters title but a star-studded weekend leaderboard suggests it was worth the wait.

Justin Thomas, Dustin Johnson, Jon Rahm, Hideki Matsuyama and Justin Rose are just a sampling of the high-profile players with a chance to chase down the green jacket this weekend. And yes, Tiger still holds an outside chance to surge toward the lead, as well.

Let's check out all of the important details for Saturday's third round. That's followed by a preview of moving day in the year's final major tournament.

Live Coverage Information

Where: Augusta National Golf Club in Georgia

TV: 1 p.m. ET on CBS

Live Stream: Masters Live

Leaderboard: Masters.com

Third Round Preview

A rain delay early in the opening round combined with a lack of daylight at this point of fall has meant the Masters has been playing catch up all week. Several golfers had to play around 27 holes Friday and others are in the process of doing the same on Saturday after the second round finished earlier in the day.

It's added an element of an endurance test to the already difficult challenge of conquering Augusta.

Perhaps the biggest question heading into the remainder of Saturday, and also into the final round, is whether the course is going to dry out enough to give Augusta some of the bite it's lost after Thursday's rain softened up the grounds and made the greens more inviting.

If it remains soft, it figures to play into the hands of the bigger hitters like Rahm and Johnson. If those approach shots begin getting more tricky, it should benefit the more accuracy-minded contenders like Rose, Patrick Cantlay and Abraham Ancer.

Thomas, who's seeking his second major title after winning the 2017 PGA Championship, may be in the best all-around form to handle what could be changing conditions over the final two days.

If players continue to tame Augusta throughout the remainder of Saturday's action—several finished the second round on pace to challenge the all-time Masters record of 18 under—you can bet tournament officials will lay out some menacing pin positions for Sunday.

The amount of variables makes it difficult to consider any contender a clear favorite. The door is wide open for a player like Cameron Smith, who's shown an uptick in form since the start of October after going 10 months without a top-10 finish following his win in January's Sony Open.

A couple former Masters champions, Danny Willett and Patrick Reed, also belong in the conversation, and it's impossible to deny another weekend comeback from Woods would be a tremendous story.

Sit back and enjoy the show. An exciting finish is on the horizon at Augusta.