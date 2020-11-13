    John Lynch: 'We Have a Lot of Belief' in Jimmy Garoppolo as 49ers QB

    Blake SchusterAnalyst IIINovember 14, 2020

    San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, right, shakes hands with general manager John Lynch during an NFL football press conference Friday, Feb. 9, 2018, in Santa Clara, Calif. Garoppolo has signed a five-year contract with the 49ers worth a record-breaking $137.5 million. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
    Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

    The 2020 San Francisco 49ers hardly resemble anything like the NFC-winning club the franchise fielded only a season ago.

    At 4-5, the Niners are last in the NFC West with an offense that ranks 13th overall (374 yards per game) and a defense currently the seventh-best in the league (324.7 yards per game). It's been an odd year full of injuries and inconsistent play but it hasn't shaken the team's belief in its foundational athletes. 

    That includes quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, as general manager John Lynch noted during an interview with KNBR's Murph and Mac on Friday:

    "I think the elephant in the room, everyone wants to know about Jimmy. We're a better football team when he's out there. We win a lot of games when he's out there, we've struggled to win without him. People can try and pick his game apart.

    "I do believe a lot of this year, Jimmy probably hasn't played up to his standard. I think a lot of that, he's been somewhat compromised with his health since he had that high ankle in the New York Jets game. Think about prior to the ankle injury in that game, I believe he was 12-of-14, he was our player of the game. We have a lot of belief in Jimmy."

    Lynch's comments come only a day after The Athletic's Mike Sando reported the belief by multiple league executives that the Niners are getting ready to move on from their quarterback.

    "I think he may be done in San Francisco," one executive told Sando. "And if they keep him, it's only because they don't have another option."

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    Garoppolo is 24-8 as the 49ers starter with 7,352 yards, 46 touchdowns and 26 interceptions, but he's just 3-3 this season with seven scores on five picks. He's back on the injured list for the second time this year with a high ankle sprain and has only completed one season without missing a game since joining the Niners in 2017. 

    Making matters more complicated he's owed at least $26 million in each of his next two seasons before hitting free agency in 2023. 

    San Francisco may not have a choice but to see his contract through without any better options. 

    Lynch believes his club is better with Garoppolo on the field and that's not hard to defend. Whether or not he gets an extension in San Francisco remains to be seen.

    Related

      Any Chance for the 49ers' Secondary to Contain Michael Thomas?

      Any Chance for the 49ers' Secondary to Contain Michael Thomas?
      San Francisco 49ers logo
      San Francisco 49ers

      Any Chance for the 49ers' Secondary to Contain Michael Thomas?

      SI.com
      via SI.com

      Matt Nagy to Give Up Play-Calling

      Bears HC will hand off play-calling duties to offensive coordinator Bill Lazor for Week 10 matchup vs. Vikings

      Matt Nagy to Give Up Play-Calling
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Matt Nagy to Give Up Play-Calling

      Blake Schuster
      via Bleacher Report

      Pack Legend Paul Hornung Dies

      Hall of Famer and four-time NFL champion dies at age 84

      Pack Legend Paul Hornung Dies
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Pack Legend Paul Hornung Dies

      Joseph Zucker
      via Bleacher Report

      Bourne Eligible to Play Sunday

      49ers WR is expected to be removed from the reserve/COVID-19 list today (NBC Sports)

      Bourne Eligible to Play Sunday
      San Francisco 49ers logo
      San Francisco 49ers

      Bourne Eligible to Play Sunday

      Joseph Zucker
      via Bleacher Report