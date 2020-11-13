Bulls Rumors: Deni Avdija Source of 'Significant Buzz' Ahead of 2020 NBA Draft

Antonio Calanni/Associated Press

NBA draft expert Chad Ford published his latest mock draft on Friday, and he dropped some rumors along the way.

Of note, Ford provided this note on the Chicago Bulls and Maccabi Tel Aviv forward Deni Avdija when discussing what the team might do with the No. 4 overall pick. He spoke about some buzz connecting the two but ultimately mocked Iowa State guard Tyrese Haliburton to Chicago:

"There's significant buzz here about Israel's Deni Avdija landing in Chicago because of new president of basketball operations Arturas Karnisovas role in drafting international players in Denver. But others close to Chicago say that's all speculation and that shoring up the culture in Chicago is of bigger concern. The Bulls backcourt is quite crowded, but no one on their roster has the long-term potential of Haliburton and he may be the best culture player in the draft. Ulm's Killian Hayes is also a sleeper here I'm told."

Ford placed Avdija fifth to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Jonathan Wasserman of Bleacher Report listed Avdija sixth on his big board, writing the following, in part: "An easy fit with a high floor and reputation for working hard, Deni Avdija has fans in every scouting department. It seems possible he could be picked by any team, particularly since most could use more wings and versatile forwards."

Kevin O'Connor of The Ringer has him fourth, calling Avdija a "versatile forward with the playmaking ability of a guard, though the development of his jumper will be key to his success." His pro comparisons for the 6'9" Avdija are forwards Danilo Gallinari, Nicolas Batum and Dario Saric.

Avdija averaged 4.0 points and 2.6 rebounds in 26 games of Euroleague action but posted just 14.3 minutes per contest. Maccabi Tel Aviv went 19-9 and tied for fourth in Euroleague.

As for the Bulls, Chicago is under new leadership with vice president of basketball operations Arturas Karnisovas running the show with general manager Marc Eversley.

They're tasked with turning around a franchise that has missed the playoffs four out of the last five years and gone just 71-158 in the last three seasons.

Picking Avdija would be a good start, as the Bulls have a need at wing with some young first-rounders still on the roster at other positions, such as guard Coby White and big man Wendell Carter Jr.

However, Chicago has a few different plausible options at No. 4 overall, and nothing should be off the table for a team that has struggled mightily since 2017.