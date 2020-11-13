    Cal vs. UCLA Football Game Scheduled After Series of Pac-12 Cancellations

    Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistNovember 13, 2020
    A UCLA helmet sits on the sideline during the second half of an NCAA college football game between Washington State and UCLA in Pullman, Wash., Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)
    Young Kwak/Associated Press

    The Pac-12 has adjusted its schedule for the weekend in the wake of multiple game cancellations due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

    Per a statement from the conference, UCLA will host California at the Rose Bowl at 12 p.m. ET Sunday.

    Earlier in the day, the Pac-12 announced Cal's game against Arizona State, scheduled for Saturday, was canceled because of the Sun Devils' COVID-19 tests and subsequent contact tracing.

    Arizona State also announced head coach Herm Edwards tested positive for the coronavirus.

    Cal was scheduled to open the 2020 season Saturday against Washington, but the game was canceled after the Golden Bears' COVID-19 tests and contact tracing.

    UCLA was to host Utah on Saturday night, but positive COVID-19 tests and contact tracing involving the Utes resulted in a cancellation. Utah's season opener against Arizona last week also was canceled because the program was unable to fulfill minimum roster requirements.

    The Bruins were one of eight Pac-12 teams who played their opener last week. They lost 48-42 against Colorado at Folsom Field.

