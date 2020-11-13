Utah vs. UCLA Canceled Due to COVID-19 Outbreak

Ralph Freso/Associated Press

Saturday's game between Utah and UCLA has been canceled because the Utes don't have enough healthy scholarship players as a result of positive COVID-19 cases and contact tracing protocols.

The Pac-12 announced earlier Friday that Cal and Arizona State's matchup was canceled because of the same issue for the Sun Devils.

Utah said Friday that 17 players, coaches and staffers have tested positive for COVID-19. Eleven others are in quarantine to satisfy contact tracing requirements.

"We went into this week knowing it was a day-to-day situation," head coach Kyle Whittingham said. "We have been doing everything we can under the circumstances to prepare for the game and follow all guidelines and protocols. As is always the case, the health and safety of our student-athletes come first."

Fifteen games across FBS in Week 11 have either been canceled or postponed as the United States grapples with another surge in COVID-19 cases.

ESPN's Kyle Bonagura reported Pac-12 officials are looking into the possibility of having Cal play UCLA since both teams appear to have the green light. The schools aren't scheduled to face off, and the Golden Bears have yet to take the field in 2020. Their opener against Washington was canceled.

UCLA athletic director Martin Jarmond seemed to allude to the Bruins' willingness to quickly line up a new game.

"As we have said all along, this season is all about remaining flexible, and our team will stay ready to play," he said Friday in a statement about the cancellation.