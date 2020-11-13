Victor Oladipo Says He's Committed to Leading Pacers to Title amid Trade Rumors

Darron Cummings/Associated Press

Indiana Pacers star Victor Oladipo addressed rumors about his future and reaffirmed his commitment to the organization.

"I know there have been people saying that I have asked players to trade for me," Oladipo said to The Athletic's Shams Charania. "That's just not true, period. I love my teammates, I cherish the state of Indiana and I'm focused on leading this franchise to a title."

Charania also wrote Oladipo and new Pacers head coach Nate Bjorkgren have "had positive dialogue in recent weeks." However, the two-time All-Star is unlikely to sign a long-term extension this offseason because he can earn more by waiting until next summer.

The 28-year-old has one more year left on his contract before becoming an unrestricted free agent. In recent weeks, it looked like he wanted to hasten his departure from Indiana, not unlike Paul George in 2017.

Jared Weiss of The Athletic reported in September that Oladipo was "looking to move on this offseason." ESPN's Zach Lowe reported the Milwaukee Bucks were among the teams interested in a possible trade but that multiple suitors wanted to see him in action before making a move.

Things escalated Thursday when the Indianapolis Star's J. Michael reported Oladipo had openly lobbied opposing players to have their teams acquire him.

Oladipo's agent, Aaron Turner, refuted the story Friday on SiriusXM NBA Radio:

While not speaking as definitively as Oladipo, George was committed to the Pacers, too, until he wasn't anymore.

Oladipo's public show of allegiance is good, but the multiple reports would seemingly hint at some level of discontent behind the scenes.

The problem for Indiana is that Oladipo's value is more murky than it was with George in 2017. The veteran 2-guard hasn't looked the same since his ruptured quad. He averaged 14.5 points and 2.9 assists while shooting 31.7 percent on three-pointers in 19 regular-season games.

According to Lowe, the New York Knicks were previously interested in Oladipo but might have shifted to a "wait and watch" mindset, alluding to the general questions about whether he can replicate his 2017-19 self.

Oladipo's comments Friday probably won't be the last word on this situation.