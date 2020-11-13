Kendrick Bourne Taken off Reserve/COVID-19 List; Active for 49ers vs. Saints

Scot Tucker/Associated Press

The San Francisco 49ers activated wide receiver Kendrick Bourne from the NFL's reserve/COVID-19 list Friday.

Bourne is now available to play Sunday against the New Orleans Saints. He missed the team's 34-17 loss to the Green Bay Packers in Week 9.

According to the Bay Area News Group's Cam Inman, he has been away from the 49ers since last Tuesday because of his reserve/COVID-19 status. The timing of his activation will allow him to at least participate in Friday's practice.

Bourne wasn't the only player missing for San Francisco when it played Green Bay. The team also placed Brandon Aiyuk, Deebo Samuel and Trent Williams on the reserve/COVID-19 list, while Nick Mullens started for an injured Jimmy Garoppolo.

The Niners have more players on injured reserve (15) than any other team, which is a big reason for their 4-5 start.

Samuel didn't practice Wednesday or Thursday because of a hamstring injury, while a knee injury kept Tevin Coleman out for both days as well. San Francisco needs all the help it can get at the moment.

Bourne has 25 receptions for 352 yards and one touchdown through eight games.