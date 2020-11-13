Undertaker Talks GOAT Wrestler, WWE Performance Center; BSK at Survivor Series

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

Undertaker Calls Shawn Michaels Greatest Wrestler

Many consider The Undertaker to be the greatest wrestler of all time, but he believes that distinction belongs to one of his peers.

In an interview with Sony Sports India (h/t Felix Upton of Ringside News), The Deadman said: "I think Shawn Michaels probably is the greatest in-ring wrestler of all time."

If anyone can fully appreciate The Heartbreak Kid's in-ring genius, it is undoubtedly The Undertaker. They faced off many times during their respective careers, including a battle in the first-ever Hell in a Cell match at Badd Blood: In Your House 1997 and matches at WrestleMania 25 and 26.

Those three matches are widely believed to be among the best in the history of wrestling, and it is clear that The Phenom has a great deal of respect for HBK due to the fact that they shared those huge moments together.

Michaels also thought enough of Taker to make him the final singles opponent of his illustrious career, as he lost to The Undertaker in a streak vs. career match at WrestleMania 26.

Since Michaels has a longer list of great matches than perhaps anyone else in the history of pro wrestling, it is understandable why Taker chose him as the GOAT.

In terms of longevity, though, few can compete with The Undertaker.

His career in WWE spanned three decades, as he made his debut at Survivor Series 1990, and is now set to have his final farewell at Survivor Series 2020 this month.

Picking the GOAT in any profession is always up for debate, but there is little doubt that both Michaels and The Undertaker belong in that conversation.

Undertaker Talks Possibly Coaching at Performance Center

With The Undertaker insisting that his in-ring career is over, the time has come for him to transition into the next phase of his life.

He has made it clear that spending time with his family is a priority, but he has also expressed interest in remaining involved with WWE.

In an interview with Tony Maglio of The Wrap, The Undertaker talked about having worked with some wrestlers at the WWE Performance Center in the past and how he wants to continue doing so in some capacity moving forward:

"You know, that's the pickle that I'm in right now, is trying to [figure] out what lane I want to take. I've been on the road for so long, that really doesn't appeal to me, traveling and doing all that. I love to teach. Triple H and I have had many conversations about me working with the talent there at NXT, in Orlando at the PC. And I really enjoy that. And we're just trying to figure out how it works because I'd have to come in and go out. I live in Texas. So I'm sure I will do more of that moving forward.

"I think there's a lot of—I think I have a lot to offer. The product is changing and evolving, but I think there's a lot of what I bring to the table that is still applicable to the product and these guys need to hear it and see it from somebody who has made it work. So we'll see what happens there."

During an episode of the Undertaker: The Last Ride docuseries that aired on WWE Network over the summer, one scene featured The Deadman speaking with some of the NXT Superstars and lending them his expertise.

He specifically met with some of the wrestlers who are bigger in stature since many consider The Undertaker to be the greatest big man in the history of the business.

Every wrestler can learn a lot of Taker regardless of their size due to his in-ring acumen and ability to commit to a character over the long haul, which is why he would be such an asset to Triple H and NXT.

While it doesn't sound as though The Undertaker wants to be a full-time coach like Michaels has become, having him inside the Performance Center periodically would go a long way toward getting the younger wrestlers ready for the big time.

Undertaker's BSK Friends to Attend Survivor Series

Former WWE Superstar Savio Vega revealed this week that he and other members of the Bone Street Krew will be present for The Undertaker's final farewell at Survivor Series this month.

In an interview with WrestlingInc.com's Nick Hausman, Vega discussed how the opportunity came about:

"Yes, I got a call on Friday of last week before I got on the plane to New York City, and I was asked if I'd like to be in this big moment of The Undertaker/Mark Calaway's career. I'll be there as a friend, as a wrestler and as a BSK member, and when they called me and asked if I'd like to be there, of course, why not? He's my friend. He's a good person. So on the 21st, I'm flying to Orlando, and we're going to be at Survivor Series on the 22nd."

Vega also divulged that he won't be the only BSK member in attendance:

"So far, I'm going to be just there. Some of the BSK members are going to be there, and we'll see what happens. I hope something happens there. I'm just happy to be with my crew, my guys. You got Fatu (Rikishi), you got Papa Shango/The Godfather, you got Taker [and] you got the Godwinns. I mean, I'm happy just for that."

The Bone Street Krew was the name of The Undertaker and his group of friends in WWE in the 1990s. Along with Taker, BSK was comprised of Vega, Rikishi, The Godfather, Henry Godwinn, Mideon (Phineas Godwinn) and others, including the late Yokozuna and Paul Bearer.

While BSK was never mentioned on-screen in WWE, it was a well-known group of friends backstage, much like The Kliq of Michaels, Triple H, Kevin Nash, Scott Hall and Sean Waltman.

Vega did not specify if he and the other BSK members will be part of the show at Survivor Series or if they will merely be on hand backstage to support their friend.

While some BSK members show up on WWE programming periodically, Vega and The Godwinns haven't been seen in years, so catching a glimpse of them would be a thrill for many longtime wrestling fans.

