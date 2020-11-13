Cal vs. ASU Canceled After Herm Edwards, More Test Positive for COVID-19

Ralph Freso/Associated Press

Saturday's game between California and Arizona State has been canceled.

The Athletic's Nicole Auerbach first reported the news, and ASU later made an official announcement confirming coach Herb Edwards and others tested positive for the coronavirus:

This is the second straight week the Golden Bears are unable to play after their Nov. 7 opener against Washington was scrapped after a Cal football player tested positive for COVID-19.

The United States is experiencing another surge in the COVID-19 pandemic, which is creating a ripple effect for college football. Twelve games in Week 11 have been postponed or canceled.

SEC commissioner Greg Sankey told reporters Friday he's "certainly shaken, but not deterred" after the conference accounted for four of those postponements.

Jackson Moore of BearTerritory.net explained how Cal, in particular, is having difficulty with City of Berkeley public health officials, who have put stringent health measures in place. While only one member of the team tested positive, multiple players have been quarantined following contact tracing.

The City of Berkeley Public Health Department requires anybody who had close contact with a COVID-19-positive person to quarantine for 14 days, which is why the Golden Bears were unable to play Washington.

Head coach Justin Wilcox said at the time he was unsure as to the status of Saturday's matchup with Arizona State. Whether Cal could've played or not is now moot.