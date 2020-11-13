Fantasy Football Week 10 Rankings: Projections for Players with Matchups We Love

0 of 4

The Indianapolis Colts opened Week 10 with a Thursday-night win over the rival Tennessee Titans.

In a game that was largely dominated by Indianapolis, Colts running back Nyheim Hines outperformed Titans star Derrick Henry. Based on the matchup, this shouldn't have come as a surprise. Hines already carries a fair amount of point-per-reception (PPR) value, and the Titans defense ranks just 27th against the pass, 18th against the run and 25th overall.

Managers who played the matchup are going to get a lot of mileage out of Hines this week.

What other matchup-based plays could pay off in Week 10? We'll examine that here, along with the top players at each key position.

Rankings and picks are based on PPR scoring.