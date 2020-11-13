Fantasy Football Week 10 Rankings: Projections for Players with Matchups We Love

Fantasy Football Week 10 Rankings: Projections for Players with Matchups We LoveNovember 13, 2020
The Indianapolis Colts opened Week 10 with a Thursday-night win over the rival Tennessee Titans.
In a game that was largely dominated by Indianapolis, Colts running back Nyheim Hines outperformed Titans star Derrick Henry. Based on the matchup, this shouldn't have come as a surprise. Hines already carries a fair amount of point-per-reception (PPR) value, and the Titans defense ranks just 27th against the pass, 18th against the run and 25th overall.
Managers who played the matchup are going to get a lot of mileage out of Hines this week.
What other matchup-based plays could pay off in Week 10? We'll examine that here, along with the top players at each key position.
Rankings and picks are based on PPR scoring.
Quarterback
1. Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals
2. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills
3. Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers
4. Russell Wilson, Seattle Seahawks
5. Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers
6. Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens
7. Deshaun Watson, Houston Texans
8. Jared Goff, Los Angeles Rams
9. Drew Brees, New Orleans Saints
10. Ben Roethlisberger, Pittsburgh Steelers
Matchup to Love: Aaron Rodgers vs. Jacksonville Jaguars
Managers probably aren't going to sit Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers in any matchup, especially with his current pace considered. Rodgers has already thrown 24 touchdown passes this season and has 11 in his last three games.
However, Week 10 provides Rodgers with a matchup that managers simply cannot miss. The Packers host the Jacksonville Jaguars, who rank 28th in pass defense, 31st in points allowed and dead-last in yards per attempt allowed.
Managers who saw Rodgers go off against the San Francisco 49ers last week—to the tune of 305 yards and four touchdowns—are likely to see similar numbers against Jacksonville. In fact, the only real concern for Rodgers managers will be Green Bay getting ahead too early and grinding out three quarters on the ground.
Jacksonville ranks just 26th in scoring and will likely struggle to keep this one interesting.
Projection: 320 passing yards, 3 TDs, 15 rushing yards
Running Back
1. Dalvin Cook, Minnesota Vikings
2. Alvin Kamara, New Orleans Saints
3. Aaron Jones, Green Bay Packers
4. James Robinson, Jacksonville Jaguars
5. Josh Jacobs, Las Vegas Raiders
6. Mike Davis, Carolina Panthers
7. Kareem Hunt, Cleveland Browns
8. Antonio Gibson, Washington Football Team
9. James Conner, Pittsburgh Steelers
10. Chase Edmonds, Arizona Cardinals
Matchup to Love: Aaron Jones vs. Jacksonville Jaguars
While the Jaguars have been terrible against the pass, they haven't been much better against the run. Jacksonville ranks just 27th in rushing yards allowed, though they do rank a respectable 17th in yards per carry allowed.
Still, this should be a tremendous matchup for Packers running back Aaron Jones. As previously mentioned, there's a good chance that the Packers get up early and look to burn through the second half via the running game. This should provide Jones with plenty of opportunities.
This also means that backup running back Jamaal Williams should be a start-worthy option. He should be back after missing Week 9 because of close-contact protocols.
Expect Jones to get the bulk of the backfield work, though, and to be one of the top RB plays in fantasy this week.
Projection: 95 rushing yards, 1 TD, 5 receptions, 55 receiving yards, 1 receiving TD
Wide Receiver
1. Davante Adams, Green Bay Packers
2. DeAndre Hopkins, Arizona Cardinals
3. DK Metcalf, Seattle Seahawks
4. Stefon Diggs, Buffalo Bills
5. Keenan Allen, Los Angeles Chargers
6. Terry McLaurin, Washington Football Team
7. Allen Robinson II, Chicago Bears
8. Robert Woods, Los Angeles Rams
9. Cooper Kupp, Los Angeles Rams
10. Michael Thomas, New Orleans Saints
Matchup to Love: Robert Woods vs Seattle Seahawks
Los Angeles Rams receivers Robert Woods and Cooper Kupp should both be tremendous matchup plays in Week 10. They're facing a historically bad Seattle Seahawks pass defense, one that ranks dead-last in the league and 28th in yards per pass play allowed.
Seattle also ranks 30th in points allowed and first in scoring. That means this game carries legitimate shootout potential.
Choosing between Woods and Kupp is tricky, and they should be relatively even. However, Woods gets a slight edge because he has been a more consistent scorer. Kupp has only found the end zone twice this season, while Woods has scored in four different games.
If you have either Woods or Kupp rostered, though, he is a must-start against Seattle.
Projection: 7 receptions, 110 yards, 1 TD
Tight End
1. Darren Waller, Las Vegas Raiders
2. Dallas Goedert, Philadelphia Eagles
3. T.J. Hockenson, Detroit Lions
4. Noah Fant, Denver Broncos
5. Mark Andrews, Baltimore Ravens
6. Hunter Henry, Los Angeles Chargers
7. Eric Ebron, Pittsburgh Steelers
8. Evan Engram, New York Giants
9. Jared Cook, New Orleans Saints
10. Austin Hooper, Cleveland Browns
Matchup to Love: Austin Hooper vs. Houston Texans
While he hasn't produced eye-popping numbers this season, Cleveland Browns tight end Austin Hooper has been a valuable member of the Browns offense.
"I've said this before: any success that we have had on offense, No. 81 has been involved," coach Kevin Stefanski said, per Tony Zarrella of 19 News Cleveland.
After missing two games following an appendectomy, Hooper is set to return against the Houston Texans, and they should provide him with a very favorable matchup. Houston ranks 22nd in pass defense, 30th in total defense and 29th in points allowed.
With Odell Beckham Jr. done for the season, Hooper should become one of Baker Mayfield's go-to targets—especially in the red zone.
Projection: 5 receptions, 68 yards, 1 TD