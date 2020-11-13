Titans' Corey Davis Discusses Playing vs. Colts After Brother's Death

Wade Payne/Associated Press

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Corey Davis said he played in Thursday night's game against the Indianapolis Colts because that's what his brother, who died of cancer Wednesday at age 27, wanted him to do.

Davis told reporters his brother, Titus Davis, was his biggest supporter:

"As he was laying there all he kept telling my sister was to tell me to play, regardless of what happens. He just kept telling me to play, telling me to play throughout the whole process. That's my biggest fan. Since I was a little kid I was always chasing after him and trying to be like him. I wore his number every year to copy him. He thought it was annoying, but I looked up to him tremendously. That was my idol, my hero. I tried to honor him tonight."

