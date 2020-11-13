Bowl Predictions 2020: Updated Predictions After Week 11 Rankings

1 of 3

Rogelio V. Solis/Associated Press

We will have to wait another week to see the Alabama Crimson Tide back on the gridiron.

Alabama's SEC West showdown with the LSU Tigers was postponed, which gives the Tide back-to-back bye weeks.

The No. 1 team in the FBS is expected to play next on November 21 versus the Kentucky Wildcats. The Iron Bowl against the Auburn Tigers follows, and then the Tide hit the road to play the Arkansas Razorbacks.

All three of the games remaining on Alabama's schedule are winnable, and the continuation of its winning streak could clinch the SEC West title by early December.

Nick Saban's team holds the head-to-head tiebreaker over the Texas A&M Aggies, who could be one of the teams lurking for the No. 4 seed if Clemson loses twice.

A potential SEC Championship Game matchup with the Florida Gators could test Alabama, but so far, it has proved to be in a different class than the SEC's other elite programs. Alabama outscored Texas A&M and the Georgia Bulldogs by a combined 93-48.

There will only be a fight for the No. 4 seed if Clemson stumbles on a second occasion to Notre Dame, but that may not happen with Trevor Lawrence back and if defensive improvements are made.

Notre Dame surged to No. 2 in the AP Top 25 and Coaches Poll after its Week 10 win, and that positioning could be crucial if it wins out and heads to Charlotte on December 19.

If the Irish were sitting at No. 3 or No. 4, they could be in a more precarious situation if they lost the rematch to Clemson.

The precedent set this season with Georgia's loss to Alabama and Clemson's recent defeat is that teams can drop just two places after suffering defeats to one of the best teams in the FBS.

If Notre Dame plays Clemson tight again but ends up on the wrong end of the score line, it could be headed for a playoff berth.