    Lakers Rumors: Nico Mannion Works Out for LA Ahead of 2020 NBA Draft

    Jenna CiccotelliCorrespondent INovember 12, 2020
    Arizona's Nico Mannion (1) shoots over Washington's Isaiah Stewart (33) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the first round of the Pac-12 men's tournament Wednesday, March 11, 2020, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
    John Locher/Associated Press

    The Los Angeles Lakers met with former Arizona point guard Nico Mannion for a workout Tuesday, just more than a week ahead of the NBA draft, according to Brad Turner of the Los Angeles Times.  

    The Lakers hold the 28th pick in Wednesday's event. 

    Turner reported that Lakers vice president of basketball operations and general manager Rob Pelinka was among the contingent the team sent to Arizona for the workout. Elsewhere, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reported the Heat were "expected to view" a workout featuring Mannion, in addition to Minnesota big man Daniel Oturu. 

    Through one season with the Wildcats, the 19-year-old averaged 14.0 points and 5.3 assists per game as the only freshman reach those marks in 2019-20, according to Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman. He only posted a 39.7 shooting percentage and hit just 32.7 percent from beyond the arc, averaging 2.6 turnovers per game.

    Mannion, a 6'3", 190-pound point guard, ranks right around the Lakers' range on a number of big boards, with Kevin O'Connor of The Ringer slotting him at No. 27 and praising his passing game. Wasserman listed him as the 37th-best prospect.

    But despite Mannion's on-court abilities, John Hollinger of The Athletic noted Tuesday that he may slip out of the first round because of "not great" interviews.

