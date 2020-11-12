Alistair Overeem vs. Alexander Volkov to Headline UFC Fight Night in February

John Locher/Associated Press

Alistair Overeem and Alexander Volkov will square off at UFC Fight Night on Feb. 6.

Per ESPN's Brett Okamoto, UFC president Dana White announced the heavyweight clash will be the main event of the show.

Overeem tweeted "one final run" earlier this week as he chases his first-ever championship in UFC. The Demolition Man has been using social media a lot recently in order to make clear his plans to climb the mountain in the heavyweight division.

"I schooled him," Overeem wrote on Nov. 2 about Jairzinho Rozenstruik. "With all due respect, it was a very bad decision by the ref. in my opinion. Waving it off with zero seconds left. This one needs to be run back."

Overeem and Rozenstruik met on Dec. 7, 2019, at UFC on ESPN. Overeem appeared to be on his way to a decision victory, but Rozenstruik dropped him with a punch with four seconds remaining in the final round for the knockout win.

Since that loss, Overeem has defeated Walt Harris and Augusto Sakai by TKO. The 40-year-old has a 47-18 professional record with 24 knockouts and has only fought for the UFC heavyweight title once in his career, losing to Stipe Miocic at UFC 206 in September 2016.

Volkov will be returning to the Octagon after his second-round TKO win over Harris at UFC 254 on Oct. 24. The Russian star owns a 32-8 career record with 21 knockouts.