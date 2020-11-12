    Report: Kelvin Gastelum vs. Ian Heinisch Fight Set for January UFC Fight Night

    Paul KasabianSenior ContributorNovember 12, 2020

    Ronaldo Souza, right, from Brazil, fights Kelvin Gastelum, from the United States, during their UFC middleweight mixed martial arts bout in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, early Sunday, May 13, 2018. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)
    Leo Correa/Associated Press

    A middleweight bout between No. 8 Kelvin Gastelum and No. 15 Ian Heinisch is being finalized for UFC Fight Night on January 30, per ESPN's Brett Okamoto.

    Both fighters have reportedly agreed to the bout, though the location has not been determined.

    Gastelum, 29, is 15-6 lifetime with one no-contest. He has lost his last three fights, with his most recent bout ending with a first-round submission to Jack Hermansson on July 18.

    The Arizona native notably took undefeated UFC middleweight champion and No. 3 pound-for-pound fighter Israel Adesanya the distance at UFC 236 in a fight for the interim middleweight title. Adesanya won by unanimous decision in the Fight of the Night.

    Heinisch, 32, is 14-3 professionally with a 3-2 UFC record. His last fight resulted in a first-round TKO win over Gerald Meerschaert at UFC 250 in June.

