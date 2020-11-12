Tiger Woods Documentary to Debut on HBO, HBO Max in January 2021

Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

In the midst of the unique November Masters, HBO teased its upcoming documentary on Tiger Woods, which will be released in January on HBO and HBO Max.

The documentary, entitled Tiger, was originally scheduled to air in two parts in 2020, and will now be released on HBO and HBO Max in January. The film is largely based on Tiger Woods, the bestselling biography by Jeff Benedict and Armen Keteyian, who served as producers for the documentary.

The teaser released Thursday includes footage of Woods as a child, as well as a clip of his father, Earl, speaking about his son. Woods' former caddie Steve Williams and his former girlfriend Rachel Uchitel also appear in the film, according to Todd Kelly of Golfweek.

Note: HBO, HBO Max and Bleacher Report are owned by WarnerMedia