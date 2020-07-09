Tiger Woods Documentary 'TIGER' Announced by HBO Sports for December 2020

Ryan Kang/Associated Press

A two-part documentary chronicling the rise, fall and comeback of legendary golfer Tiger Woods entitled TIGER is set to debut on HBO in December.

Part 1 will air on Dec. 13, followed by Part 2 on Dec. 20. In addition to being broadcast on HBO, the documentary will be available for streaming on HBO Max.

Academy Award winner Alex Gibney will serve as one of the executive producers for TIGER, while Emmy Award winner Matthew Heineman and Emmy Award nominee Matthew Hamachek will direct.

Heineman and Hamachek said the following about what they hope to portray in TIGER:

"Since his introduction to the world at the age of two, Tiger Woods has inhabited our collective consciousness as a prodigy, a pioneer, a champion, a global icon, and then a tabloid headline. After months of research and countless hours of revelatory conversations, we discovered that he has always been a projection of outsized expectations. His father, his sponsors, and his fans all made Tiger Woods into whom they wanted him to be. Our goal was to dive deeper and create an unflinching and intimate portrait of a man, who like all of us, is imperfect and inherently human."

Much of the information in TIGER comes from the bestselling book Tiger Woods written by Jeff Benedict and Armen Keteyian. Benedict and Keteyian are producers on the project as well.

In addition to the research provided by Benedict and Keteyian, TIGER will feature never-before-seen footage and interviews with many of those closest to Woods.

Among the interview subjects are his longtime caddie Steve Williams, fellow golf legend Nick Faldo, his father's friend and biographer Pete McDaniel, his former girlfriend Dina Parr and his former lover Rachel Uchitel.

HBO Sports Executive Vice President Peter Nelson shed more light on what the documentary will entail:

"Few global icons are more visible and less understood than Tiger Woods. His prodigy came with painstaking sacrifice; his perfected athleticism immobilized him in agony before the age of 40; his self-made fame enabled a self-destructive world of secrecy; and his redemptive reemergence posed as many questions as it answered—not only about one of the greatest sportsmen ever to live, but also the greater American society that engulfed him. Now, directors Matthew Heineman and Matthew Hamachek provide viewers a definitively nuanced portrait of Eldrick 'Tiger' Woods."

Woods was a golf prodigy from a young age and eventually developed into arguably the most dominant and unarguably the most popular golfer of all time.

Tiger was a 14-time major champion by 2008 and seemed destined to break Jack Nicklaus' career record of 18, but several factors threw him off track. Woods was the focus of an infidelity scandal that made headlines and led to his divorce from Elin Nordegren, and injuries started to mount as well.

Just when it seemed like Woods would never reach the top of the mountain again, he won the 2019 Masters in what was one of the greatest and most improbable comeback stories in sports history.

Few athletes have experienced a roller-coaster ride quite like Woods in both competition and life, which should make TIGER a must-watch documentary.

Bleacher Report and HBO are both part of Warner Media.