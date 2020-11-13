NBA Free Agency 2020: Latest Rumors on Mike Conley, Christian Wood, More

1 of 3

Matt Slocum/Associated Press

Christian Wood might be the most fascinating player in the 2020 free-agent pool.

Undrafted in 2015, his search for an NBA home led him everywhere from the G League and China. He had cups of coffee with four different NBA teams, but he never played more than 21 games in an NBA season before 2019-20.

After edging out Joe Johnson for the Detroit Pistons' final roster spot, Wood again took the winding road to a regular rotation role. But when Detroit dealt Andre Drummond at the deadline, that finally cleared the runway for Wood to take flight, and he promptly put together an eye-opening 13-game stretch, averaging 22.8 points, 9.9 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.7 threes and 1.0 blocks.

The skill set he flashed late in the season showed no discernible weakness. He shot from distance, scored on the move, finished at the rim, blocked shots and handled defensive switches. But still, it was a 13-game stretch of an otherwise mostly forgettable career.

No one seems to know how to price that in free agency.

"Executives around the league have differing views on Wood's value in free agency," The Ringer's Kevin O'Connor reported. "Some expect him to receive the non-taxpayer mid-level exception, which will be valued at $9.3 million annually. ... Others believe he could earn up to $18 million annually."

Either way, patience should prove quite the profitable virtue for the well-traveled big man.