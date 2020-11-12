NFL Exec: Jimmy Garoppolo 'May Be Done' with 49ers Amid Struggles, Injuries

Winslow Townson/Associated Press

Multiple NFL executives reportedly believe the San Francisco 49ers will look to replace starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo during the 2021 offseason.

Garoppolo is on injured reserve after suffering his second high-ankle sprain of the season in Week 8 against the Seattle Seahawks, but he's also struggled when healthy with seven touchdowns and five interceptions across six appearances.

"I think he may be done in San Francisco," one executive told Mike Sando of The Athletic on Thursday. "And if they keep him, it's only because they don't have another option."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.