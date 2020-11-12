    NFL Exec: Jimmy Garoppolo 'May Be Done' with 49ers Amid Struggles, Injuries

    Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistNovember 12, 2020

    San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo celebrates a touchdown during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020 in Foxborough, Mass. (Winslow Townson/AP Images for Panini)
    Winslow Townson/Associated Press

    Multiple NFL executives reportedly believe the San Francisco 49ers will look to replace starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo during the 2021 offseason.

    Garoppolo is on injured reserve after suffering his second high-ankle sprain of the season in Week 8 against the Seattle Seahawks, but he's also struggled when healthy with seven touchdowns and five interceptions across six appearances.

    "I think he may be done in San Francisco," one executive told Mike Sando of The Athletic on Thursday. "And if they keep him, it's only because they don't have another option."

                     

