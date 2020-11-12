Terence Crawford vs. Kell Brook: Fight Odds, Time, Date, Live Stream and TV Info

Michael Owens/Associated Press

Terence "Bud" Crawford will put an undefeated record and a world title on the line Saturday night when he takes on former world title-holder Kell Brook at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas.

Crawford (36-0, 27 KOs) is regarded as one of the top pound-for-pound fighters of his generation. The WBO world welterweight champion switches stances, fights on the outside and toe-to-toe with ease, has excellent timing and a knack for dismantling his opponent's game plans. He's had incredible success at every level he's fought at, and at 33 years old is hoping he can soon line up some of the biggest fights of his career.

Brook (39-2, 27 KOs) has had a fine career but is a massive underdog against Crawford. He has won three fights in a row since losing to Errol Spence Jr. and Gennady Golovkin in back-to-back fights. At 34 years old, "Special K" is looking to prove he still has some of the magic that allowed him to capture a world title at 147 pounds.



Here's how to watch the fight.





Crawford vs. Brook Fight Info

When: Saturday, Nov. 14 at 10 p.m. ET (main card)

Where: MGM Grand in Las Vegas

TV: ESPN (US), Premier Sports (UK)

Live stream: ESPN.com



Odds: Crawford -1667 (bet $1,667 to win $100), Brook +700 (bet $100 to win $700) (via Draftkings Sportsbook)





Even though his opponents have been underwhelming at times (through no fault of his own), there's no doubt Crawford has put together a brilliant career. A world champion in three divisions, Crawford has already defended his WBO title three times after winning it from Jeff Horn in 2018. The year before, he accomplished one of boxing's rarest feats, in which he unified all four world titles in the super lightweight division with an all-too-easy-win over Julius Indongo.



The Omaha, Nebraska, native has won 10 of his last 11 bouts by stoppage, the most recent a ninth-round TKO win over Egidijus Kavaliauskas. Most of Crawford's stoppage wins are of the TKO variety. He so thoroughly breaks down and overwhelms his opponents that the referees or the trainer has no choice but to call it a night.

Michael Owens/Associated Press

Brook is hoping to become the first boxer to solve the riddle Crawford poses. He's a former IBF champion at welterweight, with a signature win over Shawn Porter in 2014 (one of only three bouts he's fought in the United States). He's naturally bigger than Crawford, having made a brief foray into middleweight which ended when Golovkin fractured his eye socket.

Brook hopes he can use his physicality to pull off an upset, citing Teofimo Lopez's recent win over Vasiliy Lomachenko as an example, per ESPN.com's Nick Parkinson:



"But I believe it will be like Lopez-Lomachenko, I felt the difference between me and Golovkin. I'm a big welterweight, and Crawford started at lightweight so I'm naturally the bigger guy. I've also got experience on my side, I've been in with the likes of Shawn Porter and Errol Spence Jr., and I know what these top guys are going to be like."



Brook may cut a more imposing figure than Crawford, but he's going to have to contend with the latter's long reach. According to BoxRec, Crawford has a 74-inch reach to Brook's 69-inch reach.

Crawford likes to take a couple of rounds to figure out the rhythms and tactics of his opponent. He can stay safe behind his jab in the early rounds, neutralizing Brook's physicality before imposing his will on the match. That's how its gone for so many fights in his career. Assuming Bud hasn't lost a step, Brook is likely going to need to find a way to get some power shots in early and force Crawford to respect his punches.

Should he get past Brook, Crawford has made it clear who he wants to see in the ring next.



"Manny Pacquiao. Because that's the fight that I've been calling for over the past few years," he said, per Bleacher Report's Kelsey McCarson.

Pacquiao would be an excellent opponent for Crawford, who isn't quite a household name but could easily be one thanks to his skill and crowd-pleasing fighting style. The window of opportunity for Crawford to put together a few blockbuster fights to cap his career is shrinking as he heads toward his mid-30s. A win over Brook puts him in prime position to do just that.

