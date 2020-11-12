    Video: Western Michigan Shocks Toledo with Fake Spike on Game-Winning TD

    Blake SchusterAnalyst IIINovember 12, 2020

    Western Michigan quarterback Kaleb Eleby, left, reacts to pressure BYU linebacker Sione Takitaki (16) in the second half of the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl an NCAA college football game, Friday, Dec. 21, 2018, in Boise, Idaho. BYU won 49-18. (AP Photo/Steve Conner)
    Steve Conner/Associated Press

    Film session is not going to be much fun for Toledo's football team on Thursday. On the other hand, it'll be a riot for Western Michigan.

    The Broncos (2-0) pulled off an incredible fake spike with 20 seconds left in regulation and trailing by four for the game-winning touchdown as a stunned Rockets team helplessly stood by.

    Western Michigan quarterback Kaleb Eleby marched the Broncos 51 yards in four plays, reaching the Toledo 9-yard line with an 18-yard pass to D'Wayne Eskridge. With the clock running, Eleby hurried his offense to the line and motioned for a spike. Toledo bought it, never noticing Jaylen Hall take off from the line of scrimmage and become the only player on either team inside the end zone.

    All Eleby needed was a soft pass to a wide-open receiver to capture the 41-38 victory.

    The Broncos scored 13 straight points and recovered an onside kick with 44 seconds remaining to keep the game alive. It paid off in a massive way only moments later.

