Video: Western Michigan Shocks Toledo with Fake Spike on Game-Winning TD

Steve Conner/Associated Press

Film session is not going to be much fun for Toledo's football team on Thursday. On the other hand, it'll be a riot for Western Michigan.

The Broncos (2-0) pulled off an incredible fake spike with 20 seconds left in regulation and trailing by four for the game-winning touchdown as a stunned Rockets team helplessly stood by.

Western Michigan quarterback Kaleb Eleby marched the Broncos 51 yards in four plays, reaching the Toledo 9-yard line with an 18-yard pass to D'Wayne Eskridge. With the clock running, Eleby hurried his offense to the line and motioned for a spike. Toledo bought it, never noticing Jaylen Hall take off from the line of scrimmage and become the only player on either team inside the end zone.

All Eleby needed was a soft pass to a wide-open receiver to capture the 41-38 victory.

The Broncos scored 13 straight points and recovered an onside kick with 44 seconds remaining to keep the game alive. It paid off in a massive way only moments later.