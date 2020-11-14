Top 10 Storylines Ahead of 2020 NBA Draft

3 of 10

Antonio Calanni/Associated Press

While the draft's uncertainty runs right through the top, the real mystery begins with the No. 4 pick. That's presumably when LaMelo Ball, Anthony Edwards and James Wiseman have all come off the board, leaving the Chicago Bulls to decide between the next prospect tier.

The Bulls are most commonly linked with playmakers. Despite rostering several intriguing scoring options, this club placed just 29th in offensive efficiency. They might need someone to tie all their pieces together—Tomas Satoransky might be the only pass-first player on the roster—which is why names like Deni Avdija, Tyrese Haliburton and Killian Hayes are seen as Windy City targets.

Saying that, Chicago hasn't cracked 30 wins or made a playoff trip in three seasons. The No. 4 pick shouldn't be based on need, especially if the new front office isn't married to the current core. If the Bulls take the best-player-available route, they could lean any number of different directions, which is why this selection spot might shape much of what happens in the opening round.

"[The Bulls have] done a really good job of keeping their options open," Givony said on The Lowe Post podcast (h/t Forbes' Jason Patt). "Even the agents of the players at the top, they have no idea. Usually, by now the agents have a pretty good idea of where their guys stand with each team. Nobody really knows where they stand with Chicago."