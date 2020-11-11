Leon Ruff Stuns Johnny Gargano to Win WWE NXT North American Title

Credit: WWE.com

Johnny Gargano may never want to defend a singles title again.

During Wednesday's edition of NXT, Gargano put the NXT North American Championship on the line against Leon Ruff. He was looking to make his first successful defense of singles gold.

The third time wasn't the charm for Johnny Wrestling. He lost focus while jawing with Damian Priest outside the ring, and Ruff caught him by surprise with a crucifix pin to pull off the upset.

Gargano took the loss about as well as you'd expect.

Altogether it told a fun story as Gargano spun a wheel of challengers that was clearly rigged to land on the unproven Ruff. The champion was looking to get in an easy night of work and hold onto his championship.

Ruff had other plans.