Rockets Rumors: SEC Leading Scorer Mason Jones Signs 2-Way Contract as UDFA

After going undrafted in the 2020 NBA draft Wednesday, Arkansas guard Mason Jones reportedly signed with the Houston Rockets on Thursday.

According to ESPN's Jonathan Givony, Jones and the Rockets agreed to a two-way contract.

Bleacher Report Draft Expert Jonathan Wasserman's Scouting Report

Player: Mason Jones



Position: SG



Height: 6'5"



Weight: 200



Pro Comparison: Jerome Robinson



Scouting Report: Jones buried defenses with transition offense, one-on-one skills and confident shot-making in college. Putting the ball in the bucket is his forte. He will be used both to generate instant offense and space the floor from the wings and corners.

Jones led the SEC in scoring last season, averaging 22.0 points per game for the Razorbacks. He also averaged 5.5 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.6 steals while shooting 45.3 percent from the field and 35.1 percent from beyond the arc.

By virtue of his impressive 2019-20 season, Jones was named a first-team All-SEC selection, and he was also named the SEC Co-Player of the Year along with Mississippi State's Reggie Perry.

Jones provides the Rockets with a developmental prospect who could become a factor over time if his scoring ability translates to the next level.

Since the Rockets only came away with second-round pick Kenyon Martin Jr. in the draft, Jones may have a strong chance to make the team even as a reserve.

There are some major question marks surrounding the Rockets' immediate future with both James Harden and Russell Westbrook potentially on the trading block, and if one or both of them get moved, Jones could have a legitimate role on the team in 2020-21.