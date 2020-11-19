    Rockets Rumors: SEC Leading Scorer Mason Jones Signs 2-Way Contract as UDFA

    Paul KasabianSenior ContributorNovember 19, 2020

    Arkansas guard Mason JonesÂ (15) against LSU during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, March 4, 2020, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)
    Michael Woods/Associated Press

    After going undrafted in the 2020 NBA draft Wednesday, Arkansas guard Mason Jones reportedly signed with the Houston Rockets on Thursday. 

    According to ESPN's Jonathan Givony, Jones and the Rockets agreed to a two-way contract.

           

    Bleacher Report Draft Expert Jonathan Wasserman's Scouting Report

    PlayerMason Jones

    Position: SG

    Height: 6'5"

    Weight: 200

    Pro ComparisonJerome Robinson

    Scouting ReportJones buried defenses with transition offense, one-on-one skills and confident shot-making in college. Putting the ball in the bucket is his forte. He will be used both to generate instant offense and space the floor from the wings and corners.

    Jones led the SEC in scoring last season, averaging 22.0 points per game for the Razorbacks. He also averaged 5.5 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.6 steals while shooting 45.3 percent from the field and 35.1 percent from beyond the arc.

    By virtue of his impressive 2019-20 season, Jones was named a first-team All-SEC selection, and he was also named the SEC Co-Player of the Year along with Mississippi State's Reggie Perry.

    Jones provides the Rockets with a developmental prospect who could become a factor over time if his scoring ability translates to the next level.

    Since the Rockets only came away with second-round pick Kenyon Martin Jr. in the draft, Jones may have a strong chance to make the team even as a reserve.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    There are some major question marks surrounding the Rockets' immediate future with both James Harden and Russell Westbrook potentially on the trading block, and if one or both of them get moved, Jones could have a legitimate role on the team in 2020-21.

    Related

      Report: Klay Has Torn Achilles

      Warriors star suffered a 'season-ending Achilles tear,' expected to make a full recovery (Woj)

      Report: Klay Has Torn Achilles
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Report: Klay Has Torn Achilles

      Jenna Ciccotelli
      via Bleacher Report

      B/R's Free Agency Big Board 📋

      Ranking the top 25 free agents available this offseason 📲

      B/R's Free Agency Big Board 📋
      Houston Rockets logo
      Houston Rockets

      B/R's Free Agency Big Board 📋

      Andy Bailey
      via Bleacher Report

      Five Best Players Who Went Undrafted in 2020 NBA Draft

      Five Best Players Who Went Undrafted in 2020 NBA Draft
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Five Best Players Who Went Undrafted in 2020 NBA Draft

      Kurt Helin
      via ProBasketballTalk | NBC Sports

      BS Meter on Latest Rumors 🔍

      Looking at which trade and free-agency buzz is for real after the NBA draft ➡️

      BS Meter on Latest Rumors 🔍
      Houston Rockets logo
      Houston Rockets

      BS Meter on Latest Rumors 🔍

      Greg Swartz
      via Bleacher Report