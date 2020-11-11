WWE NXT Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from November 11

0 of 1

Credit: WWE.com

This week's episode of NXT wasn't designated as a special event but WWE still packed the card with a few title matches to make the show exciting.

Johnny Gargano defended the North American Championship for the first time since winning it at TakeOver. Was he able to break his curse of losing every title in his first defense?

Tyler Breeze and Fandango attempted to regain the NXT tag titles in a rematch against Danny Burch and Oney Lorcan, but the champions now have Pete Dunne and Pat McAfee as allies, so Breezango had an uphill battle.

We also saw Santos Escobar put the Cruiserweight Championship on the line against Jake Atlas and Toni Storm battled Candice LeRae.

Let's take a look at everything that happened on this week's episode of NXT.