    Lakers Announce Home Games Will Be Held Without Fans 'Until Further Notice'

    Blake SchusterAnalyst IIINovember 12, 2020

    Pedestrians cross an empty street before the 2020 Primetime Emmy Awards at Staples Center, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
    Chris Pizzello/Associated Press

    The Los Angeles Lakers will not allow fans in the stands for home games in 2020-21, the team announced Wednesday night.

    L.A. cited guidance from state and local health officials in making its decision.

    The club said it will celebrate the raising of its 2019-20 championship banner with fans at Staples Center when it is safe to do so. 

    The Los Angeles Clippers and Los Angeles Kings share Staples Center with the Lakers. Neither have put out similar statements; however, longtime L.A.-based reporter Arash Markazi tweeted that fans who previously purchased Premier Seating—providing access to all Staples events—have been told not to expect fans at any sports games this season. 

    The NBA has yet to release a schedule for the upcoming season, which is slated to begin on December 22. 

    Los Angeles has already postponed its championship parade. Now it's forced to punt on another major milestone for a championship team: the banner-raising ceremony. 

    It's unclear how many NBA teams will follow suit in barring fans from arenas this season.

