Immanuel Quickley's Draft Scouting Report: Pro Comparison, Updated Knicks Roster

    Kentucky guard Immanuel Quickley (5) shoots a 3-point basket as Texas A&M guard Quenton Jackson (3) defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)
    Sam Craft/Associated Press

    Immanuel Quickley, one of men's college basketball's breakout stars in 2019-20, will play for the New York Knicks after landing 25th in the 2020 NBA draft.

                  

    Bleacher Report Draft Expert Jonathan Wasserman's Scouting Report

    Player: Immanuel Quickley

    Position: PG/SG

    Height: 6'3"

    Weight: 188

    Pro Comparison: Troy Daniels

    Scouting ReportImmanuel Quickley, the SEC's Player of the Year, went from off the NBA radar to potential shooting specialist. His accuracy from three and the free-throw line was quite persuasive and helped make it easier to forget about his lack of creation ability and athleticism.

              

    Here is how he fits on the Knicks' roster:

    Knicks Active Roster and Average Salary (Expiration Year)

    Immanuel Quickley, PG/SG: Rookie scale contract (2024)

    Obi Toppin, PF: Rookie scale contract (2024)

    Julius Randle, PF: $20.7M (2022)

    Taj Gibson, PF: $10M (2021)

    RJ Barrett, SF: $8M (2023)

    Wayne Elliington, SG: $8M (2021)

    Elfrid Payton, PG: $8M (2021)

    Frank Ntilikina, PG: $4.7M (2021)

    Dennis Smith Jr., PG: $4.3M (2021)

    Kevin Knox, SF: $4.2M (2022)

    Reggie Bullock, SG: $4.1M (2021)

    Mitchell Robinson, C: $1.6M (2022)

    Ignas Brazdeikis, SF: $1.2M (2022)

        

    Free Agents

    Bobby Portis, PF: Team option

    Maurice Harkless, SF: UFA

    Damyean Dotson, SG: RFA

    Jared Harper, PG: RFA

    Isaiah Hicks, PF: RFA

    Theo Pinson, SG: RFA

           

    Quickley is now an important part of a young core under new head coach Tom Thibodeau as the Knicks try to turn the corner as a contender.

    With Obi Toppin, Quickley, RJ Barrett and Mitchell Robinson, there are some potential foundational pieces in place for a team that has struggled of late. It will be up to Thibodeau to figure out how to fit them all together in the Eastern Conference.

