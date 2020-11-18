Immanuel Quickley's Draft Scouting Report: Pro Comparison, Updated Knicks Roster

Sam Craft/Associated Press

Immanuel Quickley, one of men's college basketball's breakout stars in 2019-20, will play for the New York Knicks after landing 25th in the 2020 NBA draft.

Bleacher Report Draft Expert Jonathan Wasserman's Scouting Report

Player: Immanuel Quickley



Position: PG/SG



Height: 6'3"



Weight: 188



Pro Comparison: Troy Daniels



Scouting Report: Immanuel Quickley, the SEC's Player of the Year, went from off the NBA radar to potential shooting specialist. His accuracy from three and the free-throw line was quite persuasive and helped make it easier to forget about his lack of creation ability and athleticism.

Here is how he fits on the Knicks' roster:

Knicks Active Roster and Average Salary (Expiration Year)

Immanuel Quickley, PG/SG: Rookie scale contract (2024)

Obi Toppin, PF: Rookie scale contract (2024)

Julius Randle, PF: $20.7M (2022)

Taj Gibson, PF: $10M (2021)

RJ Barrett, SF: $8M (2023)

Wayne Elliington, SG: $8M (2021)

Elfrid Payton, PG: $8M (2021)

Frank Ntilikina, PG: $4.7M (2021)

Dennis Smith Jr., PG: $4.3M (2021)

Kevin Knox, SF: $4.2M (2022)

Reggie Bullock, SG: $4.1M (2021)

Mitchell Robinson, C: $1.6M (2022)

Ignas Brazdeikis, SF: $1.2M (2022)

Free Agents

Bobby Portis, PF: Team option

Maurice Harkless, SF: UFA

Damyean Dotson, SG: RFA

Jared Harper, PG: RFA

Isaiah Hicks, PF: RFA

Theo Pinson, SG: RFA

Quickley is now an important part of a young core under new head coach Tom Thibodeau as the Knicks try to turn the corner as a contender.

With Obi Toppin, Quickley, RJ Barrett and Mitchell Robinson, there are some potential foundational pieces in place for a team that has struggled of late. It will be up to Thibodeau to figure out how to fit them all together in the Eastern Conference.