Immanuel Quickley's Draft Scouting Report: Pro Comparison, Updated Knicks Roster

Immanuel Quickley's Draft Scouting Report: Pro Comparison, Updated Knicks RosterNovember 19, 2020
Immanuel Quickley, one of men's college basketball's breakout stars in 2019-20, will play for the New York Knicks after landing 25th in the 2020 NBA draft.
Bleacher Report Draft Expert Jonathan Wasserman's Scouting Report
Player: Immanuel Quickley
Position: PG/SG
Height: 6'3"
Weight: 188
Pro Comparison: Troy Daniels
Scouting Report: Immanuel Quickley, the SEC's Player of the Year, went from off the NBA radar to potential shooting specialist. His accuracy from three and the free-throw line was quite persuasive and helped make it easier to forget about his lack of creation ability and athleticism.
Here is how he fits on the Knicks' roster:
Knicks Active Roster and Average Salary (Expiration Year)
Immanuel Quickley, PG/SG: Rookie scale contract (2024)
Obi Toppin, PF: Rookie scale contract (2024)
Julius Randle, PF: $20.7M (2022)
Taj Gibson, PF: $10M (2021)
RJ Barrett, SF: $8M (2023)
Wayne Elliington, SG: $8M (2021)
Elfrid Payton, PG: $8M (2021)
Frank Ntilikina, PG: $4.7M (2021)
Dennis Smith Jr., PG: $4.3M (2021)
Kevin Knox, SF: $4.2M (2022)
Reggie Bullock, SG: $4.1M (2021)
Mitchell Robinson, C: $1.6M (2022)
Ignas Brazdeikis, SF: $1.2M (2022)
Bobby Portis, PF: Team option
Maurice Harkless, SF: UFA
Damyean Dotson, SG: RFA
Jared Harper, PG: RFA
Isaiah Hicks, PF: RFA
Theo Pinson, SG: RFA
Quickley is now an important part of a young core under new head coach Tom Thibodeau as the Knicks try to turn the corner as a contender.
With Obi Toppin, Quickley, RJ Barrett and Mitchell Robinson, there are some potential foundational pieces in place for a team that has struggled of late. It will be up to Thibodeau to figure out how to fit them all together in the Eastern Conference.
