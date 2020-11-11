Kendrick Perkins: James Harden, Russell Westbrook Are 'Not Happy' with Rockets

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

James Harden and Russell Westbrook's unhappiness with the Houston Rockets may run deeper than previously thought.

Kendrick Perkins said Wednesday on ESPN's The Jump that Harden has ceased talking to the organization over displeasure with its direction.

"James and Russ are not happy. James has not been answering the phone for the ownership or the front office or even coach [Stephen] Silas for about two weeks now. Russell Westbrook is not happy. The reason why is cause they don't feel included in the process," Perkins said.

Adrian Wojnarowski and Tim MacMahon of ESPN previously reported the two stars have "expressed concern about the direction of the franchise."

Make no mistake: The Rockets appear to be a franchise in complete disarray. Mike D'Antoni chose to join Steve Nash's bench as an assistant coach rather than attempt to negotiate a new contract with the Rockets. Daryl Morey seemed to indicate he was at least temporarily leaving basketball when he resigned as Rockets general manager, only to wind up running the Philadelphia 76ers within weeks.

Owner Tilman Fertitta, a boisterous voice who has made a habit of strong public comments on the team since taking ownership reins, seems to be at the center of the shift. Fertitta has a championship-or-bust mantra and reportedly played a strong hand in the Westbrook-for-Chris Paul swap—a move that backfired as Paul soared to All-NBA status in Oklahoma City last season.

Wojnarowski and MacMahon's report says Westbrook and Harden were onboard with the hiring of Silas and were consulted in the process. New general manager Rafael Stone has maintained the team wants to compete for a championship.

"We're going to continue to be extraordinarily aggressive," Stone said Thursday. "We're going to shoot for it. Whether we get there or not, I don't know, but I can guarantee you that we're going to shoot for it, and I'm really, really looking forward to it."

While there is likely more to the story, it's clear Fertitta has become something of a lightning rod within his own organization.