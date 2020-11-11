    Cowboys' Tyrone Crawford Placed on Reserve/COVID-19 List

    Jenna CiccotelliCorrespondent INovember 11, 2020

    Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Tyrone Crawford (98) jogs onto the field as they played against the Atlanta Falcons during the fourth quarter an NFL Football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)
    Michael Ainsworth/Associated Press

    Dallas Cowboys defensive end Tyrone Crawford has been moved to the league's reserve/COVID-19 list, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport

    The designation does not necessarily mean that Crawford has tested positive, as the list also includes players who have been identified as close contacts of someone who has returned a positive test. 

       

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

