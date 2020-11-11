Cowboys' Tyrone Crawford Placed on Reserve/COVID-19 List

Michael Ainsworth/Associated Press

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Tyrone Crawford has been moved to the league's reserve/COVID-19 list, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

The designation does not necessarily mean that Crawford has tested positive, as the list also includes players who have been identified as close contacts of someone who has returned a positive test.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

